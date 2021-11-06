Eclectic feel: Vintage furniture, decor provide character and charm

A wise person once said, “Out with the old, and in with the new.” But in the case of furniture and home decor, that old idiom no longer rings true.
Vintage curators and collectors report that vintage furniture and decor has been rising in popularity in recent years but is in demand now more than ever. Homeowners young and old are turning to brick and mortar retailers as well as online shops to outfit their spaces with unique items from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s or older.
“My passion is teaching and showing people that they don’t have to keep buying new,” said Michael Easter, owner of Love Me Two Times, a vintage store in Tulsa at 1740 S. Harvard Ave. “There’s already enough out there — plenty to go around — so let’s just trade it around.”
Love Me Two Times is a vintage mall comprised of 60 local vendors selling everything from vintage furniture and home decor to vinyl, plants and clothing. Easter said he has seen an uptick in demand for items from the ‘70s — especially those made of macrame and rattan — as well as items from the ‘80s, like spider lamps and large wall mirrors.
“We are seeing a lot of young buyers who are trying to incorporate something that has a bit of a story, something that has some well-worn details but is well-built,” Easter said. “My younger customers seem to get it — this stuff has been around for a while because it was made well. They may go to Ashley Furniture and buy a nice couch because couches are hard to find vintage. But then everything else — the coffee tables, the wall art — will be vintage.”
Easter said vintage items are especially popular because they easily blend in with items homeowners already have, even those that are a different style or are from modern times.
The shift toward vintage items has come about for a variety of reasons but has to do largely with the fact that reusing or upcycling older items is much more environmentally friendly than buying something brand new, Easter said.
“The same population who is moving away from fast fashion is realizing that furniture really is no different,” Easter said. “It’s made at a distance, shipped over in crates and put together with some screws and glue, and it doesn’t last more than maybe a season or two. So, I think people are adding back in that vintage element because it’s already been used for 30 or 40 or 50 or 60 years, and it still looks great. I think people are really impressed by how well things used to be made and how usable they still are. So they’re making it into people’s houses.”
Not only do vintage items tend to retain their value, but your money will go a lot further when you buy them, Easter said.
“We try to tell our customers: You can take the same $100 bill and go to a new furniture store and maybe get a mirror or a lamp,” Easter said. “Bring it here, and we can outfit a whole room almost.”
“Then, you can actually collect the stuff if you want to. And probably in 20 years, it’ll be worth at least what you’ve paid, if not a little bit more.”
Audra Glasgow is a stay-at-home mom and vintage collector who has been adding to her assortment of vintage items for over 25 years.
“I started collecting things little by little,” Glasgow said. “I love the history of my items — I don’t really like things that look perfect. The more aged something looks, the more character it has.”
Glasgow said she enjoys owning unique vintage pieces because they are different from what everyone else has, and they last much longer as well.
“A lot of what I have is one of a kind, or you just can’t find it anymore,” Glasgow said. “I think things were made better back then than they are now because they weren’t mass-produced. I love the fact that something’s been used, and just the history of, like, ‘Oh, where’s this been? What was this used for?’ Some of my items used to be old tools or equipment, which I now use to decorate.”
Glasgow’s collection is full of vintage and antique items dating back to as early as the 19th century. Among some of her favorites are an old map from a Kansas schoolhouse dating back to 1910, several vintage film cameras, an old church pew she refitted to go in her lake house, and a stack of old leather trunks, at least one of which came to the United States on the RMS Queen Elizabeth in 1938.
“I would describe my collection as not very colorful, but very eclectic and even primitive,” Glasgow said. “I love the idea of something being hand-made, of people just using what they had.”
Glasgow said she typically searches for items that complement the larger furniture pieces she already has. A favorite place to source antiques is at a long-running fair held in a small town in Texas that’s about midway between Austin and Houston.
“I love flea markets, thrift stores, antique malls, garage sales and even Craigslist,” Glasgow said. “I always go to the Round Top Antiques Fair in Round Top, Texas, which happens three times a year. These vendors will go to Paris flea markets throughout the year, and then they bring it all back to Round Top. Or, they’ll go to India and bring back antique doors from buildings over 800 years old. It’s amazing.”
Glasgow said she enjoys pieces that have a history to them because they spark the interest of guests she has in her home. Her vintage map, for example, features the USSR and the names of countries that are no longer in use, making the map look completely different from maps today.
“I think having eclectic vintage pieces gives your home such a warm feeling,” Glasgow said. “So much of it can serve as conversation pieces for your guests, because every item has a story behind it and how you acquired it. These things just have so much more character.”
