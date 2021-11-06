Eclectic feel: Vintage furniture, decor provide character and charm

Easter said vintage items are especially popular because they easily blend in with items homeowners already have, even those that are a different style or are from modern times.

The shift toward vintage items has come about for a variety of reasons but has to do largely with the fact that reusing or upcycling older items is much more environmentally friendly than buying something brand new, Easter said.

“The same population who is moving away from fast fashion is realizing that furniture really is no different,” Easter said. “It’s made at a distance, shipped over in crates and put together with some screws and glue, and it doesn’t last more than maybe a season or two. So, I think people are adding back in that vintage element because it’s already been used for 30 or 40 or 50 or 60 years, and it still looks great. I think people are really impressed by how well things used to be made and how usable they still are. So they’re making it into people’s houses.”

Not only do vintage items tend to retain their value, but your money will go a lot further when you buy them, Easter said.

“We try to tell our customers: You can take the same $100 bill and go to a new furniture store and maybe get a mirror or a lamp,” Easter said. “Bring it here, and we can outfit a whole room almost.”