The Tulsa World Scene staff has compiled a list of family-friendly events for this year’s Easter holidays.

Breakfast With the Bunny

9 a.m. and noon, Saturday, April 8

Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North

The Tulsa Zoo will be putting out a sumptuous spread at the H.A. Chapman Event Lodge for its annual Easter event, Breakfast with the Bunny. In addition to a meal of breakfast favorites, guests will be able to get selfies with the Easter Bunny, take part in arts and crafts activities, encounter some non-lapin animals and have unlimited rides on the ONEOK Safari Train and Arvest Wildlife Carousel.

Tickets are required for all participants regardless of age. Cost is $7 for kids, $35 for adults. tulsazoo.org

Easter Egg Hunt

11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Will Rogers Memorial Museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore

Will Rogers probably never shared his observations about the tradition of hunting Easter eggs, but no doubt he would approve of giving youngsters some 20,000 eggs filled with prizes and candy to be found on the grounds of his memorial and museum. The museum is partnering with Claremore’s Cedar Point Church for the event. willrogers.com

Community Egg Hunt

8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 8

Rayola Park, 8300 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso

Pathway Church is presenting the second annual City of Owasso Egg Hunt, where 10,000 eggs will be scattered across the park for a hunt that will be divided into age groups. Age-appropriate prizes and safety measures will be in place. There will be special prize eggs for each age group, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures.

Easter Candy Hunt

2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

Hop on over to the Oklahoma Aquarium for its annual Easter Egg Hunt, taking place in the aquarium’s river-front backyard. Rather than traditional single-use plastic eggs, this hunt will feature eco-friendly bags with candy inside. Once the hunt is finished, guests can head indoors to visit thousands of animals, feed turtles and stingrays, ride a virtual reality experience and ride the stunning new carousel. okaquarium.org

Easter Egg Hunt

6:30 p.m. April 8

Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place

Kids ages 12 and under can hunt for colorful eggs filled with candy and toys. Bring a basket for your candy and a canned food donation for a local food bank.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Community Brookside, 3737 S. Peoria Ave.

The Brookside Collective Park will be filled with bounce houses, craft stations, games and cookie decorating sites, as well as an Easter egg hunt for kids up to grade 5. Bring your own basket. communitybrookside.com