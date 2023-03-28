￼he Easter holiday is for many people the world over a time of spiritual reflection, self-sacrifice and worshipful attitudes, as they contemplate the manifold mysteries of faith and redemption.

It’s also a time in which people celebrate the “resurrection” of the natural world, as trees begin to bud and flowers begin to grow after a long, gray winter.

The Tulsa World Scene staff has compiled a list of family-friendly events for this year’s Easter holidays, from selfies with the Easter Bunny to Easter egg hunts.

RABBITING ABOUT

Easter Bunny Photos

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, through April 6

Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive

The Easter Bunny has taken up residence in the Central Court on the lower level of Woodland Hills Mall for pictures through April 6. Reservations are requested, but walk-up guests will be welcomed. Those who reserve online will receive free gifts. Photo packages range from $39.99 to $49.99.

Easter Events

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

The Bridges Mercantile, 108 E. Main St., Jenks

The Bridges, which provides employment opportunities for people with special needs, will host three Easter-related events at its Mercantile location in Jenks. On Saturday, April 1, there will be a special sensory-friendly chance for photos with the Easter Bunny, followed by a time reserved for one’s dogs to be photographed with Mr. Bunny. The shop will also host an Easter cookie decorating event, where participants will be able to ice and eat their creations. At all events, guests will be able to enjoy the Bridges’ famous flavored popcorn. bridgestulsa.org

Live Bunny Visits

9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5

Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave.

The regular Bikes and Balls class for those under the age of 5 will feature the chance for participants to interact with live bunny rabbits, and perhaps a few other baby animals.

Breakfast With the Bunny

9 a.m. and noon, Saturday, April 8

Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North

The Tulsa Zoo will be putting out a sumptuous spread at the H.A. Chapman Event Lodge for its annual Easter event, Breakfast with the Bunny. In addition to a meal of breakfast favorites, guests will be able to get selfies with the Easter Bunny, take part in arts and crafts activities, encounter some non-lapin animals and have unlimited rides on the ONEOK Safari Train and Arvest Wildlife Carousel.

Tickets are required for all participants regardless of age. Cost is $7 for kids, $35 for adults. tulsazoo.org

Donuts with the Easter Bunny

9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 1

West Main Event Center, 1011 W. Main St., Collinsville

Professional photographer Janel Tackett hosts this event, which will have activities for families, doughnuts and juice as refreshments, and the chance to get a high-quality image of one’s children with the Easter Bunny. Registration is required. See eventcreate.com/e/donuts-with-the-east-bunny for more.

EASTER EGG HUNTS

Spring Festival

11 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Owen Park Community Center, 560 N. Maybelle Ave.

Owen Park will host its first Spring Festival, with activities and games for the entire family, as well as an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 3-10.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Collinsville City Park, 415 S. 19th St., Collinsville

The city of Collinsville is going all out for its community festival, with thousands of eggs for youngsters to find, food trucks to keep the adults happy, games, face-painting, music and a live DJ, as well as the annual Easter Bonnet Competition and Parade. All are encourage to create their own unique Easter hat to show off at the festival.

Easter Egg Hunt at Route 66 Village

Noon Saturday, April 1

Route 66 Village, 3700 Southwest Blvd.

Get your Easter egg-hunting kicks at Route 66 Village, where some 10,000 eggs — including some special “golden” eggs — will be hidden away. This is the second year for this event. facebook.com/Route66Village

The Great Egg Hunt

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.

The Chandler Park Easter event will have something for everyone: a petting zoo, a bubble farm, the Easter Bunny, food trucks, Lemonseed Lemonade, the Tulsa Country Parks Nature Station and more than 30,000 eggs scattered around for the young ones to discover, all within the 192 acres of park land.

Kids must be registered to participate in the egg hunt. eventbrite.com/e/the-great-egg-hunt-tickets-520829092837

Easter Egg Hunt

6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave.

Have your youngsters ages 2 to 12 bring their own baskets for Reed Park’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available for photographs.

Easter Egg Hunt

11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Will Rogers Memorial Museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore

Will Rogers probably never shared his observations about the tradition of hunting Easter eggs, but no doubt he would approve of giving youngsters some 20,000 eggs filled with prizes and candy to be found on the grounds of his memorial and museum. The museum is partnering with Claremore’s Cedar Point Church for the event. willrogers.com

Community Egg Hunt

8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 8

Rayola Park, 8300 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso

Pathway Church is presenting the second annual City of Owasso Egg Hunt, where 10,000 eggs will be scattered across the park for a hunt that will be divided into age groups. Age-appropriate prizes and safety measures will be in place. There will be special prize eggs for each age group, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures.

Easter Candy Hunt

2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

Hop on over to the Oklahoma Aquarium for its annual Easter Egg Hunt, taking place in the aquarium’s river-front backyard. Rather than traditional single-use plastic eggs, this hunt will feature eco-friendly bags with candy inside. Once the hunt is finished, guests can head indoors to visit thousands of animals, feed turtles and stingrays, ride a virtual reality experience and ride the stunning new carousel. okaquarium.org

Easter Egg Hunt

6:30 p.m. April 8

Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place

Kids ages 12 and under can hunt for colorful eggs filled with candy and toys. Bring a basket for your candy and a canned food donation for a local food bank.

Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs

2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 3

Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave.

Bring your dogs out for a fun time, searching for eggs filled with dog treats or prize tickets for dog-related prizes. Microchip and nail clipping services will be available, and if you need a new four-footed friend, Double De Rescue will have adoptable dogs at the event.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Community Brookside, 3737 S. Peoria Ave.

The Brookside Collective Park will be filled with bounce houses, craft stations, games and cookie decorating sites, as well as an Easter egg hunt for kids up to grade 5. Bring your own basket. communitybrookside.com