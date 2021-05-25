Did the freeze kill your crapemyrtles? A top expert weighs in

To better answer this questions Brian Jervis (OSU Extension Horticulturist/Tulsa) and I decided to reach out to one of the foremost experts of crapemyrtles we know: Dr. Carl Whitcomb. Dr. Whitcomb is a retired professor from OSU and a long-time researcher who now concentrates most of his efforts at his Lacebark Research facility located just outside of Stillwater.

Dr. Whitcomb gave us some general rules for assessing our plants after the freeze. He told us that most landscape plants such as oaks, elm, ash, maple, and other trees as well as lilacs, spiraea, and weigela should be fine since they have some degree of cold tolerance. However, other marginally cold tolerant species such as crapemyrtles, nandina, photinia, and some hollies likely have some dead wood.

Many people have suggested that to determine if your shrub is still alive, you should scrape the bark to see if any there is any green under the bark. Dr. Whitcomb told us, “The green under the bark remains because the roots were not damaged and are still moving water up through the dead cells of the xylem, thus protecting the damaged phloem cells (outer bark) from dehydrating.” Because of this, Dr. Whitcomb said scraping the bark to look for green is not a reliable way to determine plant health.