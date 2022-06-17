Curating character: Tulsa women start vintage pop-up shop featuring local vendors

For Tulsans Haley Asher and Sarah Frick, life is all about seeing the potential in things that many people might overlook or throw away. It’s this ethos that inspired the two women to create Tulsa Time Travelers, a monthly vintage pop-up event offering vintage home décor, furniture, art, jewelry and clothing.

Tulsa Time Travelers, which officially started in April, comprises dozens of vendors of all ages and tastes. After hosting two successful monthly pop-ups, the pair are putting on another Saturday, June 18, at 473, an indoor-outdoor bar in the Kendall Whittier district, from 3 to 7 p.m.

For Asher and Frick, this event is about much more than vintage shopping: It’s about fostering a community and educating people about the many benefits purchasing second-hand items can have for our environment and society.

“We want to create a community of people who love vintage clothing, who want to shop sustainably, be creative and support local businesses — the more people we can bring in, whether it be vendors or shoppers, the better,” Frick said. “We have all kinds of people of different backgrounds who come out, and we all come together to do this one thing. Every vendor has different collections and different styles, so there’s something for every person.”

Asher and Frick both discovered a passion for collecting vintage items at a young age. Asher said she frequented garage sales with her grandmother, which led to her hosting her own garage sales full of vintage treasures. Frick said she always had an appreciation for fashion, and after starting her own fashion blog in high school, she started to grow her own vintage collection, drawing inspiration from music icons like Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.

The two met while serving at Cosmo Café and Bar a decade ago, but each decided to pursue their own career paths — Asher became a professional hair stylist and opened her own business, Sol Salon, while Frick worked as a graphic designer, screen printer and musician. All the while, both women maintained a passion for vintage collecting, upcycling and re-selling on the side.

The friends reconnected when Frick got a bad haircut and asked Asher to fix it, and from that reunion, the idea for Tulsa Time Travelers was born. The two created an Instagram account for the event, created flyers and drew on their connections in the vintage community to get the idea off the ground.

“We were nervous, but I was like, ‘Hey, even if literally not a single person comes out, it’s still going to be fun.’ But so many people came to our first event, and after that, we already had a waiting list for the next one,” Asher said.

Asher and Frick said interest in their pop-up events has continued to grow, allowing them to feature more vendors who offer a variety of vintage items.

These vendors, including shops like Foundology & Co., Alt Space Curated and Vintage Vogue, said they feel excited to be part of the vintage movement and enjoy the process of connecting with other like-minded individuals in the community.

Foundology & Co.

Paige Gero, founder of Foundology & Co., is an accountant by trade but said she always maintained a love for vintage items. At a young age, Gero started upcycling vintage costume jewelry and reselling it, a hobby that turned into a business that lasted into her 20s.

It wasn’t until purchasing her first home four years ago that Gero discovered her passion for interior design and collecting vintage furniture and home décor.

“Decorating a house can be so expensive, but I still wanted to create a cool space,” Gero said. “I’ve always been budget-conscientious, so getting into vintage was a great way to meet those needs. I’ve always had a passion for creativity that you can’t explore with accounting, so I started using interior design as a creative outlet.”

Gero started buying and reselling vintage home goods that reflected her tastes — bold colors, interesting textures and mid-century modern pieces that feel contemporary, but still warm and inviting. Gero said she thinks filling your home with pieces that both inspire and comfort you is very important.

“There are those mattress commercials where they say ‘You spend eight hours a day in bed, you should invest in a good mattress,’ and I think it’s the same for home décor — if you’re in bed for eight hours, then you’re in your room for eight hours, so you should have a place that you enjoy and is visually appealing.”

Attendees can shop some of Gero’s home décor — plant pots and stands, wicker furniture and decorations — at the Tulsa Time Travelers event on Saturday.

Follow Foundology & Co. on Instagram @foundology.co

Alt Space Curated

Sarah Bailey worked as a nurse before shifting her career focus to interior design and vintage collecting. Bailey said she was introduced to the world of vintage through her father, who sold antique jukeboxes and brought her along to flea markets and estate sales. Bailey officially started her vintage business, Alt Space Curated, on Etsy during the pandemic and has now started vending at local events, like Tulsa Time Travelers.

For Bailey, vintage home décor is all about adding individuality to a space, she said.

“It’s all about making your home really special,” Bailey said. “Incorporating vintage can add so much character to your home — people will come over, and you’ll see them browsing the shelves, just looking at the unique pieces, because it’s something you don’t see every day. I have a lot of respect for the people who owned these items — I like to think of who they were, what their lives were like and the stories these items carry.”

While she doesn’t seek out items from any specific time period, Bailey said she is drawn to items from the ‘60s, vintage Danish design, florals and interesting prints from the ‘80s. Above all, Bailey looks for items that have maintained their quality and functionality.

Bailey said she appreciates the diverse community represented at Tulsa Time Travelers and the opportunity to connect with other buyers and sellers.

“I feel like there’s two different groups of vintage communities in Tulsa: the older generation, and the younger generation who are really getting into it, and I think that’s so great,” Bailey said. “Getting to meet these people and hear their stories is so cool to me, too.”

Bailey’s booth at Tulsa Time Travelers will feature home décor like art, candle holders, vases, planters, trays, jewelry and more.

Follow Alt Space Curated on Instagram @altspace.curated

Vintage Vogue

Rachel Muselmann, owner of Vintage Vogue, first discovered her love for the eclectic through old films.

“I always loved old movies — even if I didn’t like the storyline, I would still watch them for the costuming, which was inspiring from me,” said Muselmann. “It became this desire to have something that no one else will have, and finding your own individual style.”

Muselmann started collecting nearly eight years ago, but it wasn’t until an important visit to a store in Kansas City that she became inspired to start her own business.

“I went to a cute vintage store called Donna’s Dress Shop, and when I went there, I met Donna — she had cat eye glasses and a huge beehive and totally looked like she stepped out of an old sitcom,” Muselmann said. “She inspired me to want to start selling.”

Muselmann said her collection currently features items from the ‘50s through the ‘70s that encompass different tastes and styles.

“I like to collect items that are versatile and funky — things that appeal to a wide variety of people,” Muselmann said. “I like being able to say that I have several different generations of people who shop my booth.”

Muselmann will bring a variety of vintage clothing and décor to her booth at Tulsa Time Travelers. She said she appreciates meeting people who share her unique interests at these events.

“I get to meet people who get excited about the same things I do — we can talk forever about even just a small piece of glass,” Muselmann said. “Things in our world are really heavy right now, so it’s so fun to be able to find something that I love and share it with people.”

Follow Vintage Vogue on Instagram @vvintagevvogue

The next Tulsa Time Travelers events will take place on July 16 at VFW Post 577 and on Aug. 14 at Cain’s Ballroom.

For more information, visit timetravelersexpo.com or follow the event on Instagram @tulsatimetravelers.

