Curated collections of antiques hit the Expo Square for the Vintage Tulsa Show

Hundreds of vintage collectors and antique dealers will flock to the Exchange Center at Expo Square this weekend for the 13th Vintage Tulsa Show.
The event, which runs from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, gives attendees the chance to shop rare items such as antique furniture, vintage clothing and jewelry, artwork and more from over 200 dealers from around the country.
“In good times and bad times, people gravitate toward antique shows,” said Shari King, antique collector and owner of Pink Palm Palm, a vintage store that will appear at the Vintage Tulsa Show. “It’s a therapeutic thing — it’s good for the soul.”
Pink Palm Palm
King was born in Ada but has spent most of her life in Plano, Texas. She began collecting vintage items at a young age, inspired and guided by her father.
“My father was an antique dealer, and I used to go with him to this exact same spot here in Tulsa, and that’s where I started collecting — and I love it,” King said. “It’s a very addicting business.”
King’s collection contains a variety of items — including everything from vintage Christmas decorations to antique stuffed bears and everything in between, at a variety of price points. Her favorite item she’s bringing to the Vintage Tulsa Show? A 1960s beauty pageant rhinestone crown.
“I’m very eclectic,” King said. “I have a little bit of everything, from low-end to high-end. I love anything pink, vintage toys, antique miniatures, estate jewelry, costume pieces, antique kitchen linens, and I always have crowns because my last name is King.”
An important part of her role as an antique dealer is to price each item fairly and try to save her customers money, King said.
“You might buy something at an estate sale for $10, then do some research and realize it was actually worth $100,” King said. “So, I always try to pass my savings on to the customer. I try not to overprice my items, and I always want people to feel like they’re getting a good deal for what they’re buying.”
After devastating Texas snowstorms prevented King from selling her items at the show last year, she said she’s elated to be able to return.
“The antique show here is the best show I do — I just love it,” King said. “The people in Oklahoma and the Tulsa area are just wonderful. They’re there to have a good time and try to find something that might make them a little bit happier. And the dealers — even though we’re all from different states — we’re like one big family.”
Churnfolks Antiques
Joining the Vintage Tulsa Show all the way from Sparta, Missouri, is Churnfolks Antiques, run by Jana and Dallas Stafford. Specializing in antique and primitive furniture and home decor items, many of which are over 100 years old, the Staffords have been in the antique business for over 20 years.
Jana Stafford said the name Churnfolks comes from her and her husband’s shared passion for collecting antique butter churns.
“I had a butter churn I inherited from my family, and he had one that was a different size,” Jana Stafford said. “We started researching all the different sizes and brands, and the search was on to finish our set. Back in the day, when people had really large families, they would have huge churns where they made a gallon of butter at a time, and put them in molds and stamped cute designs on them, so we started collecting that stuff, too.”
After building a reputation as antique collectors, Jana and Dallas Stafford grew their collection mostly via word of mouth. People from all over would reach out to them when the estate of a friend or loved one went up for sale, and the Staffords’ collection continuously grew.
Jana Stafford her love for antiques comes from the fact that pieces made in the late 19th and early 20th century were made to last and are more dependable than modern furniture items.
“My main thing is the durability compared to modern furniture,” Stafford said. “It was made to last and was made out of substantial wood and was manufactured well — my grandkids could stand on my coffee table and it’s not going to hurt it. Primitive items do have wear on them, scratches and dents, but that makes each piece unique.”
David McIntosh Antiques
David McIntosh, a primitive furniture and vintage art dealer from Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been curating and selling antique items for over 34 years. McIntosh said his love and appreciation for antiques comes from his grandmother, who helped raise him on a farm in Kansas.
“My grandmother was really an extraordinary woman,” McIntosh said. “She and my grandfather had all of their kids during the Dust Bowl era, and they were not wealthy by any means, so they were very consistent in reusing things and making things work with very little money. When I was a kid, my grandmother taught us about everything that was in the house as far as where it came from and what it was used for. She really instilled in me a respect for items and reusing them.”
McIntosh’s time as a teacher also informed his affinity for antique items, specifically the restoration process.
“When I was a teacher, I would spend my Saturdays going around to garage sales — that’s how I outfitted my classroom as well as my home,” McIntosh said. “That’s when I taught myself how to refinish. When me and my business partner started our business, our goal was restoration — taking something back to how it was intended to be in the beginning.”
Because Colorado Springs is largely a military community, McIntosh said it can be an interesting place to source antique and vintage items.
“Colorado Springs is kind of a unique city because we have five military bases here,” McIntosh said. “People travel all over the world in the military, and then come back here or pass through here. So, all in all, there’s a real broad variety of things available here, specifically a lot of European and Asian pieces.”
McIntosh said what draws him to antique items the most is the stories attached to each piece.
“I love the things that I find — I love the story behind them and if I know there is a connection to history, because that’s what really intrigues me” McIntosh said. “Sometimes it’s just the glory of the wood that’s used, sometimes it’s the way that someone has constructed something — I look at some pieces and I can’t fathom that someone made them by hand. And I especially like being able to impart to someone that when they’re buying a table from me, they’re not just buying something to use in the kitchen, they’re buying something that has meaning and purpose behind it.”
For more information about the Vintage Tulsa Show, visit heritageeventcompany.com/vintage-tulsa-show
