Curated collections of antiques hit the Expo Square for the Vintage Tulsa Show

“When I was a teacher, I would spend my Saturdays going around to garage sales — that’s how I outfitted my classroom as well as my home,” McIntosh said. “That’s when I taught myself how to refinish. When me and my business partner started our business, our goal was restoration — taking something back to how it was intended to be in the beginning.”

Because Colorado Springs is largely a military community, McIntosh said it can be an interesting place to source antique and vintage items.

“Colorado Springs is kind of a unique city because we have five military bases here,” McIntosh said. “People travel all over the world in the military, and then come back here or pass through here. So, all in all, there’s a real broad variety of things available here, specifically a lot of European and Asian pieces.”

McIntosh said what draws him to antique items the most is the stories attached to each piece.