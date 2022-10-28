'Creating memories': Homeowners in North Maple Ridge go all-out for Halloween

For the homeowners in North Maple Ridge, Halloween is much more than just a holiday: It’s an art form.

On Halloween night, an estimated 2,000-4,000 children will flock to the midtown neighborhood for an evening of trick-or-treating. As they traipse through the streets in their costumes, they’ll be greeted by an awesome display of Halloween decorations — 12-foot-tall skeletons, spiders, graveyards and pirate ships, just to name a few — outfitting nearly every home in the neighborhood.

“It’s a bunch of parents coming together to make something awesome,” said Cole Carmen, 13, a North Maple Ridge resident. “I love that everybody pitches in. Everyone does something, and they always go above average.”

The home of Lisa and Steve Smedley is certainly one that went above and beyond this Halloween.

Residents of the neighborhood for five years, the Smedleys decked out their home with decorations representing every genre of the macabre.

Their front yard is full of tombstones and skeletons of every shape and size, and if you dare go inside, you’ll be met with a plethora of mannequins and animatronic characters — witches, fortune tellers, Frankenstein and even Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise. At their dining room table, a group of six skeletons dine on fake eyeballs and brains.

“I love seeing all of the costumes and the joy on the kids’ faces when they come trick-or-treat,” Lisa Smedley said. “It’s always so funny to see their reactions — they believe it’s a real haunted house!”

Lisa Smedley said she adds to her collection of decorations every year, and some items — like the Bates Motel sign hanging from her garage apartment — she’s kept for nearly 30 years. She starts decorating the inside of her home in September and finishes the exterior in October — and it’s not done yet. A headless horseman — complete with a fog machine — and a grave digger will be put on display for Halloween night.

The manager for Moody’s Jewelry at 68th and Memorial Drive, Lisa Smedley is in the business of commemorating important moments — marriages, anniversaries, births — for her clients. She said she hopes to do the same with her Halloween display.

“I’m used to creating memories in my employment,” Lisa Smedley said. “We live by an elementary school, and the neighbors always stop by and say, ‘This is our favorite house.’ I like to think that the kids will always remember this house.”

Rachel and Brandon McCarthy have lived in North Maple Ridge for three years. Their colonial-style home is decked out with everything from fuzzy black spiders, black bats, pumpkins, skeleton birds and bats, skulls and more.

Since moving in, the McCarthys have added to their decoration collection every year, creating a bigger display every Halloween.

On their balcony, the McCarthys created a 1920s-themed skeleton vignette, featuring four skeletons meant to represent each member of their family. They’re adorned with flapper garb, fedoras and pageboy hats and appear to be greeting passers-by on the street below.

“I think we get almost as excited as our kids — it’s like getting to be a kid again,” Rachel McCarthy said.

Rachel McCarthy said experiencing fall in North Maple Ridge, which runs from east 15th and 20th streets between south Cincinnati and Peoria avenues, is a special thing for her and her family.

“It reminds me of a street in the Northeast, with the pretty trees and the leaves changing colors — it’s a great vibe,” Rachel McCarthy said. “It’s a very family-friendly neighborhood, and you get to see the community really come together for Halloween. It’s so much fun.”

A few blocks up the street, the home of Emily and Zach Carman resembles a scene from the 1975 movie “The Giant Spider Invasion.” Nearly every inch of the home is covered with spiders of every size, as well as nearly a dozen shackled skeletons, that the family has carefully laid out over the course of a month. On Halloween night, the two will place a concert-grade fog machine in the front yard for an added element of spookiness.

A North Maple Ridge resident for nearly 14 years, Emily Carman started small with her Halloween collection and got increasingly creative with each passing year, culminating in the massive display they have now.

“My mom started when I was a baby with a dozen spiders around the door, and then the next year she added a bit more, and then the next year she added even more,” said Cole Carman. “It just grew and grew and grew into this monstrosity.”

Zach Carman got the inspiration for the giant spiders covering the front yard from TikTok. With a saw, PVC pipe, tulle and yoga balls, he created a display that will surely awe all the young trick-or-treaters who pass by.

Zach Carman grew up in rural Osage County, while Emily Carman was raised in the heart of San Francisco. Because the two of them didn’t have the full trick-or-treating experience, they said they wanted to create something special for their kids on Halloween.

“We wanted to live in a place where we could feel a lot of community and have fun in the neighborhood,” Emily Carman said. “That’s why we go big with Halloween — they’re only kids once.”

On Halloween night, Ella Carman, 10, anticipates crowded streets full of trick-or-treaters.

“The streets will be packed — it’s like New York City rush hour,” Ella Carman said. “I love being around a bunch of people and seeing all the houses — I super appreciate how much everybody does for Halloween.”

For Emily Carman, Halloween in North Maple Ridge is exactly the kind of experience she’d hoped for when she moved to Tulsa.

“This is the kind of Norman Rockwell thing that we wanted,” Emily Carman said. “When I asked myself, ‘What do I want my kid’s childhood to be like?’ This is it. It’s a community, I feel safe with the kids, and everybody is just happy.”

