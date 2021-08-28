Converting lawns into natural spaces, gardens for native species

Giving up on having the “perfect lawn” might not be such a bad idea.

Transitioning away from a traditional lawn — and thus traditional pesticides — could be a health decision. It could be an environmental decision to reduce unnecessary water waste.

Or, simply, the decision to transition to a natural lawn could be fueled by the desire to never have to push a mower around the yard again.

On a per acre basis, American homeowners use 10 times more pesticides on their lawns than U.S. farmers use on their farms, according to the Pesticide Action Network. This translates to 80 million pounds of synthetic pesticides used by U.S. homeowners annually — all in the name of lawn cosmetics. And some pesticides can present significant environmental and health dangers, especially for animals and children.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control conducted a study of 9,282 people nationwide and found pesticides in 100% of people who had both blood and urine tested. In this study, the CDC tested for 23 possible pesticides, and the average person carried 13 of them.

Aside from the dangers of pesticides, lawns consume 9 billion gallons of fresh water every day in the U.S., according to Curiosity Stream, and 200 million gallons of gas every year, according to the NRDC.