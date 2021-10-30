Cold-hardy camellias: Find both fall-blooming and spring-blooming varieties of winter-hardy shrub

Camellias have been the centerpiece of elegant Southern gardens for centuries. As a young horticulturist, however, I never expected that one day I would grow them in Tulsa.

Our winters were much too cold. At least, that was the case until winter-hardy camellia varieties appeared on the nursery scene 20 or so years ago. Today, I’m happy to report that cold winter weather is no threat to these new and much underutilized evergreen shrubs.

I’m also happy to report that floral buds are rapidly swelling on several fall-blooming camellias in my garden. By Thanksgiving, I fully expect to see gorgeous pink, white and red flowers flourishing on 8- to 10-year-old camellia shrubs around my patio. And because I’ve invested in both fall-blooming and spring-blooming varieties, I should be enjoying camellia flowers through March of next year.