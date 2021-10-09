Clinton-Hardy House to retain original architecture, style

“You look at the arched doorways, the crown moldings around the ceiling, the hardwood floors, even the windows, all of which are original,” she said. “You can see the slight ripples where the panes have slumped over time, which is something glass that was made a hundred years ago would do. And it’s still here, which tells you something about the quality of the workmanship that went into this house.

“When a house is on the National Register, owners can’t do anything to the exterior that is not in keeping with the original design,” Fox said. “They can do anything they want to the interior. But it’s telling, I think, that over the years this house’s owners have done as much as possible to preserve the character of the original design.”

That is not to say the house has not been updated. The roof has been replaced and a modern HVAC system has been installed — one that has individual thermostats in each of the four bedrooms, so that occupants can heat or cool their rooms as they wish.

One owner, Fox said, was a trained chef, and so the house’s kitchen features a six-burner gas range, double ovens with an additional warming drawer, a butler’s pantry with a large wine cooler and custom cherry wood cabinetry.