Clinton-Hardy House to retain original architecture, style

It might be the last thing one notices when approaching the very blue front door of the dwelling at 1322 S. Guthrie Ave.
That door, for one thing, is quite the eye-catcher, as the vibrant blue is set within handsome wooden frames, augmented with sidelights (the windows on either side of the door) and a fanlight of windows arching over the lintel.
The door is also a bit out of place with the rest of the house, which was designed by architect George Winkler in a Georgian Colonial style. But that’s only to be expected from an entryway that the house’s owners had shipped to Tulsa from the French Quarter of New Orleans.
But it’s the small, weathered rectangle of metal, just a few feet to the right of the front door, that truly marks this house as something a bit out of the ordinary.
“This property,” the plaque states, “has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.”
It’s a designation this house, known as the Clinton-Hardy House, has proudly worn for more than 40 years, in recognition of its being the original home for members of one of Tulsa’s leading early families.
Lee Clinton was a Tulsa real estate mogul and banker, co-founding the Bank of Commerce in 1906, with his brother-in-law, James McBirney, before moving on to create Union National Bank of Tulsa on his own about 10 years later.
Clinton and his wife, the former Susan McBirney, mingled with, and entertained, both the high society of Tulsa and all manner of guests, including the noted aviator Amelia Earhart. Earhart went to school with a niece of the Clintons, and is thought to have at least visited the Clintons in their home.
In 1919, Clinton commissioned Winkler to design a house on the most prominent bluff of the prestigious subdivision Clinton was planning south of the city’s center. It was an unusual move, as most of the city’s more prominent citizens were looking to the north to build their mansions.
But placing the house where it is gave its owners an unrivaled view of the Arkansas River.
The Clintons would own the house until 1972, when it was purchased by Robert Hardy, who initiated the process to get it placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and which explains its current hyphenated name, the Clinton-Hardy House.
The house’s historical significance may be nationally recognized, but what makes this domicile truly special is the love and care that it has inspired in all those who have called it home over the past 102 years.
“What’s really surprising is how much of what you see today is part of the original house,” said Gini Fox, the McGraw Realtors agent for the house, which is currently on the market.
“You look at the arched doorways, the crown moldings around the ceiling, the hardwood floors, even the windows, all of which are original,” she said. “You can see the slight ripples where the panes have slumped over time, which is something glass that was made a hundred years ago would do. And it’s still here, which tells you something about the quality of the workmanship that went into this house.
“When a house is on the National Register, owners can’t do anything to the exterior that is not in keeping with the original design,” Fox said. “They can do anything they want to the interior. But it’s telling, I think, that over the years this house’s owners have done as much as possible to preserve the character of the original design.”
That is not to say the house has not been updated. The roof has been replaced and a modern HVAC system has been installed — one that has individual thermostats in each of the four bedrooms, so that occupants can heat or cool their rooms as they wish.
One owner, Fox said, was a trained chef, and so the house’s kitchen features a six-burner gas range, double ovens with an additional warming drawer, a butler’s pantry with a large wine cooler and custom cherry wood cabinetry.
The ground floor also includes the large entry hall, with a grand staircase and curved oak banister, the dining room, and the main living room, with a rose marble fireplace (the marble was selected to match that which was used in Clinton’s original Union National Bank building), as well as two smaller rooms, one that could be used as a casual dining area, the other that leads out to the porte cochere over the house’s driveway (another non-Georgian touch that, like the New Orleans front door, Mrs. Clinton wanted her house to have).
The house’s four bedrooms and two full baths are on the second floor. The bathroom in the master bedroom has been remodeled.
The top floor contains a space that was used for an office, as well as a fully cedar-lined walk-in closet. “It also must have some kind of special insulation, because it’s always a comfortable temperature up there,” Fox said.
The basement area still has the boiler and coal chute that used to provide the house’s heating, although the boiler is no longer operational. The space has been partially refinished, and has access from inside and outside the house.
The two-car garage is near the back of the property, in a building that also houses a small living space. The grounds have been professionally landscaped and include a small pond.
“I know people talk about ‘owning a piece of history,’ and that’s certainly true about this house,” Fox said. “But really, I think this house is really a work of art. And I think the people who have lived here thought that, as well.”
