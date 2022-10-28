 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Classic yet modern: Midtown home is freshly remodeled

  • Updated
Located in a traffic-free, quiet cul-de-sac is 2804 E. 44th Court, this week's Showcase Home. Photos courtesy of Bill Ramsay, FONT Photography

Located in a traffic-free, quiet cul-de-sac is 2804 E. 44th Court, this week’s Showcase Home.

This single-family property has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. This spacious, contemporary home spans 3,660 square feet on a large 0.37-acre lot with mature trees.

As an added bonus, this home is move-in ready for its next owner. The home was completely remodeled in 2020 and is full of updates.

Downstairs, this home has two cozy living areas, each with their own fireplace and place for a TV. These comfortable spaces are ideal for gathering with family and friends to watch football or just hang out.

The modern chef’s kitchen is elegant and sleek. This room is full of new appliances, beautiful tile backsplash and new hardware. The large island, made of marble, has plenty of comfortable seating. Just off the kitchen is a dining area adjacent to a wall of windows, offering a great view of the backyard.

The master bedroom is very large and has direct access to the home’s back patio. The connecting master bathroom feels very spa-like with its relaxing soaking tub, walk-in shower and ample vanity space.

Outside, the home’s backyard living area is the ideal place to entertain. The tree-lined yard will provide ample shade and privacy as its new owners gather under the cover of the pergola.

Because this home has so much backyard space, it is an ideal place to raise kids and have pets. Additionally, there’s plenty of space to add a pool and even a pool house with yard space to spare, if the new owners are inclined.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Ethan Nedvidek, Kevo Properties, 918-510-5449.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

2804 E. 44th Court

PRICE: $855,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1991

LOT SIZE: 0.37 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 3,660 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Partial brick

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

COMMUNITY: Annandale Addition

OFFERED BY: Ethan Nedvidek, Kevo Properties, 918-510-5449

