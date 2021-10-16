 Skip to main content
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' new Owasso office hosts grand opening
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' new Owasso office hosts grand opening

grand opening

The grand opening of the new Chinowth & Cowen Owasso office will be Thursday, Oct. 21.

 Courtesy, Chinowth & Cohen

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office has a new home at 13512 E. 116th St. North.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening held in its new building. Complimentary food, dessert and drinks will be provided, and there will be live music by the Shelby Eicher Band.

The event is set for Thursday, Oct. 21. It starts with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. with a celebration from 5-7 p.m.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors is the largest independent real estate company in Oklahoma. It was founded in 2004 by Sheryl Chinowth and Lee Cohen. At its inception, the brokerage had only one office and 25 sales associates. Since then, the company has grown to over 800 associates and 16 offices in Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Carlton Landing, Coweta, Grand Lake, Midtown Tulsa, Muskogee, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and south Tulsa. In 2020, Chinowth & Cohen expanded to the Oklahoma City area with offices in Nichols Hills and Edmond, after acquiring Churchill Brown & Associates.

