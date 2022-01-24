When Clay Rudolph quit his job at QuikTrip, he had two goals in mind: become self-employed and find a way to turn his woodworking hobby into a full-time gig.

Two years and an immense amount of hard work later, Rudolph has accomplished his goals and then some. The Claremore native founded the thriving farmhouse furniture company North Forty Rustics, selling handcrafted custom pieces to eager clientele all over the country.

“My favorite thing about woodworking is being able to see something coming together and having pride in your work, knowing that I just created something that someone is going to enjoy for a long time and maybe even pass down to somebody in their family — that’s what keeps me motivated every day,” Rudolph said.

While North Forty Rustics has only been in business officially for a few years, Rudolph said he’s been hand-crafting wooden furniture for friends and family for nearly a decade. Woodworking has been in Rudolph’s family for generations (his grandfather and great-grandfather were skilled carpenters), but Rudolph’s passion for woodworking started when he decided to try to build himself a piece of furniture.

“Growing up in my parents’ house, we had several pieces of furniture that my grandpa and great-grandpa made, and my mom has always really loved that furniture because they’re heirloom pieces that she’s always going to have,” Rudolph said. “I just decided that one day, I wanted to make myself a rustic-style bed. I cleared out a place in my parents’ shop and they bought me a bunch of woodworking tools for Christmas. And making that bed made me completely fall in love with woodworking. Ever since then, I’ve been experimenting with building new things and challenging myself.”

Rudolph said he continued to construct tables and entertainment centers for friends and family for several years before deciding to try to turn his after-work hobby into a full-time business. Rudolph turned to social media to see if he could get his woodworking passion off the ground.

“About two years ago, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to post something; I’m going to put it out there and see if I get any bites,’” Rudolph said. “It was a farmhouse table, and once I posted it on Facebook, it sold within 45 minutes. That’s when I was like, ‘Yeah, I could really do something with this.’ From there, I just decided that I was going to take the plunge.”

The North Forty Rustics Facebook page — where Rudolph does most of his selling and interacting with customers — has nearly 1,200 likes at the time of this article. On this page, potential customers contact Rudolph and send them all of the specifics — measurements, stain colors, style — for the custom furniture pieces they want. Then, he sets about creating each one-of-a-kind piece in his workshop on his property in Chelsea. Rudolph’s property is extremely remote, which inspired the name of the company — the phrase “north forty” typically refers to a large piece of isolated land, or any place that’s very removed from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“Everything I do is made-to-order, and I can usually make everything custom to exactly what the customer wants,” Rudolph said. “On my Facebook, people can see what I’ve made in the past and order something similar, or they’ll send me a photo from Pinterest and want me to try to recreate something. But for the most part, I like to use my own ideas — I want my furniture to be North Forty Rustics furniture and not a copycat of someone else.”

Compared to many other furniture makers, Rudolph constructs his woodworking projects in record time. Rudolph said he can construct anything — a farmhouse table, entertainment console, even barn door shutters — in under a month, if not sooner.

“This is what I do from morning to night time every day,” Rudolph said. “Especially if someone has already given me a deposit for their furniture, I want to make sure I get them their order as fast as possible. And if I don’t have any wait at all, I can crank out a farmhouse table and a bench in three or four days.”

An element of humility sets Rudolph and North Forty Rustics apart from other furniture companies. Despite creating high-quality furniture much faster than other retailers and big-box stores, Rudolph said he charges much less than the average furniture maker.

“I feel like what has drawn people to my furniture is the price,” Rudolph said. “When I first started building furniture, I decided I didn’t really feel comfortable charging somebody thousands of dollars for a piece of furniture. And I felt like I would get more orders if I used a cheaper species of lumber but still created really nice, beautiful tables. I love farmhouse furniture, and I just want to be able to sell it to everybody, so everyone can afford to have a nice piece of furniture in their house.”

The majority of Rudolph’s clientele is in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, Rudolph said. His Etsy page, however, has brought in customers from all over the country — last year, Rudolph hand-delivered a table via truck to a customer in Connecticut, 25 hours away.

He said he hopes to keep expanding North Forty Rustics’ presence online and eventually find a storefront where customers can browse his woodworking creations in person.

“I absolutely love Claremore, and they have a downtown area that is really developing right now,” Rudolph said. “I would really love to have my own brick and mortar store downtown with a lot of my own pieces and maybe some from other creators in Claremore. I’d love for people to be able to come in and check out my collection and even buy stuff straight off the floor.”

Rudolph said he believes becoming his own boss was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“What I like the most about being self-employed is that I’m in charge of my own success,” Rudolph said. “I can sell as much as I want to, or I can slow it down a bit — just knowing that I can take my brand wherever I want to take it, if I work hard enough at it.”

