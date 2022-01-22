Chelsea-based North Forty Rustics creates custom farmhouse furniture

“Everything I do is made-to-order, and I can usually make everything custom to exactly what the customer wants,” Rudolph said. “On my Facebook, people can see what I’ve made in the past and order something similar, or they’ll send me a photo from Pinterest and want me to try to recreate something. But for the most part, I like to use my own ideas — I want my furniture to be North Forty Rustics furniture and not a copycat of someone else.”

Compared to many other furniture makers, Rudolph constructs his woodworking projects in record time. Rudolph said he can construct anything — a farmhouse table, entertainment console, even barn door shutters — in under a month, if not sooner.

“This is what I do from morning to night time every day,” Rudolph said. “Especially if someone has already given me a deposit for their furniture, I want to make sure I get them their order as fast as possible. And if I don’t have any wait at all, I can crank out a farmhouse table and a bench in three or four days.”

An element of humility sets Rudolph and North Forty Rustics apart from other furniture companies. Despite creating high-quality furniture much faster than other retailers and big-box stores, Rudolph said he charges much less than the average furniture maker.