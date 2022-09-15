Celebrate the migration of monarch butterflies at Turkey Mountain

Head to Turkey Mountain this weekend for the seventh annual Monarchs on the Mountain celebration.

The festival will highlight the important role Oklahoma has in the migration of monarch butterflies every fall. Guests of all ages can participate in a variety of educational events to learn more about the life cycles of monarch butterflies and how to create habitats to foster pollinator life.

Visitors can participate in a mobile migration activity, in which they will emulate the 3,000-mile migration journey taken by monarch butterflies by traveling across town to visit six pollinator gardens, including one at Boston Avenue Church. Go online to sustainabletulsainc.org/motm to see this year’s map.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, a plant sale and festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness, 6850 S. Elwood Ave. There will be a market where guests can shop for native plants from local nurseries and connect with experts from 15 educational booths. Presentations from conservation and pollination experts will take place throughout the day. Because parking space is limited, a shuttle service will be available from Christian Brothers Automotive Service, 7163 S. Olympia Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

