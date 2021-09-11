Cast out the clutter with these home organization tips

In a world of increasingly busier schedules, maintaining a clean and organized interior might be the key to keeping your home peaceful, local organizing experts say.
The past few years have brought about a massive boom in the home organization industry — a surge that reached new highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people began to spend more time than ever in their homes. The U.S. demand for home organization products such as desk drawer organizers, bins, baskets and dividers has steadily increased by 3.8% every year since 2019, and the industry is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2023, according to Business Wire.
Local professional home organizers from companies such as Organized Living, The Hull Space and Neat Method Tulsa continue to benefit heavily from the growth in the organizing industry, helping clients all over Tulsa organize clutter-prone spaces such as pantries, closets and home offices.
“Home organizers are kind of like the interior designers for the insides of your cabinets, closets and drawers,” said Tara Kohlbacher, owner of the Tulsa branch of Neat Method. “Having fresh eyes on a space can totally transform someone’s life. Life is hard — why not make your home more efficient and add more joy in your life?”
The rise of home organization
The expansion in the home organizing industry can be attributed in part to the massive popularity of television shows such as “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and “Hot Mess House.” More influential than those programs, however, is the culture of overabundance we currently live in, Kohlbacher said.
“In a world of excess, I see people with the tension of ‘I just have too much stuff,’” Kolbacher said. “I see a lot of people overbuy, and they don’t know what to do with all this stuff. We’re having to problem-solve in smaller spaces with a lot of stuff and help people pare down a bit by using vertical space more and getting creative, to make their spaces work for them.”
Investing in home organization can not only bring about a sense of calm, but it can also save time and money, Kohlbacher said.
“Home organizing is about efficiency, but it’s also about saving money,” Kohlbacher said. “People have a tendency to overbuy because they can’t see their stuff and they don’t know what they have.”
As people spent increasing amounts of time indoors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners took stock of their spaces and felt called to organize to gain a sense of control, said Joanna Hull, owner of The Hull Space.
“I think COVID probably made every single person want to get organized because everyone’s home all the time and realizing ‘I’m home all the time and things are chaos, or things aren’t working as they should and I need to get organized,’” Hull said. “You want to love the space you’re in and you want to feel at peace. Organization is going to make you love your space — the way it looks, the way you function and your family functions with an organized space.”
The inability to travel and the reality of working and educating from home caused more and more people to invest in their interiors and enlist the help of professional organizers to alleviate stress, Kohlbacher said.
“It’s a big transition when people spend more time in their homes because it naturally creates more mess,” Kohlbacher said. “We’ve been doing so many kids’ playrooms because of distance learning — because when kids are at home, they’re creating more messes. People are spending their money differently, too — instead of traveling, I’ve seen people focus on their homes and remodeling.”
How you can get organized
If you’re lacking inspiration, Kohlbacher and Hull agree a good place to start is social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest. Accounts like @theclear.home, @inspiredclosetsokc and @organized_simplicity on Instagram will fill your feed with before and after shots and product recommendations to help you get started.
When starting your journey to a more organized home, Hull recommends starting with a small space, rather than trying to tackle the entire house.
“I always recommend — if someone wants to organize on their own — starting small,” Hull said. “Don’t try to conquer your whole house in one day — make it doable. Whether that’s one drawer or one room that you’re going to declutter that day, start small and work your way up from there.”
To decide which area of your home to start with, Kohlbacher suggests examining which spaces bother you the most or cause the highest level of inconvenience.
Start with the space that is driving you the craziest, or the space that’s having the most problems, Kohlbacher said. “For a lot of people, it’s the pantry, because they’re in it every day. Or, it’s the master bathroom, because they use it every morning but can’t find anything. Start with one space at a time, and get other people involved. Whether it’s a friend or a professional organizer, getting some fresh eyes on the space is always helpful.”
For spaces that have a lot of different products, using labels is the best way to create a sustainable organizing system, Hull said.
“Containment and labeling are huge,” Hull said. “If something has a place — maybe it’s a certain shelf or container — and it has a label, then everyone in your house knows where it is, where it goes, where it put it back and where to find it. Therefore, it’s going to be maintainable long-term.”
A common mistake homeowners make when beginning the organizing process is buying too many products — like plastic containers and bins — before they actually know what the space requires, Hull said.
“Buying products that aren’t best for the space is something I see a lot,” Hull said. “People want to organize their pantries and want it to be pretty, so they buy a bunch of containers, but then nothing fits, because they didn’t measure or it doesn’t actually work there.”
To avoid burnout or frustration, it’s best to try to tackle one small organizing endeavor a month, and allow yourself time to revisit existing projects to maintain them, Kohlbacher said. If busy schedules and family obligations don’t permit you to do this, it may be worth it to invest in the services of a professional organizer.
“To be organized is a continual process — none of us can just do it one-and-done,” Kohlbacher said. “You have to carve out the time to regularly organize — you can’t do your whole house in one day or one weekend. But that’s the beauty of hiring an organizer for your home — we have a team, and we can tackle large spaces in a day. It saves the client so much time and wasted money, and honestly, like, 10 trips to The Container Store.”
Enlisting the help of an organizing expert can help you get the most out of your interior design investments, Kohlbacher said.
“As organizers, we’re not competing with an interior designer, we’re actually working alongside them,” Kohlbacher said. “After they’ve remodeled a house, we’re the ones who put your stuff in the space — we deal with the clients’ personal belongings and problem-solve so it’s all beautiful, functional and sustainable.”
If you are looking to organize by yourself, there are plenty of places to shop for helpful products that fit your budget. Walmart, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store have options at a broad range of price points, Hull said.
“When buying products, stay consistent with color and style — stick with clear or white, or change all of your hangers to black — it’s an easy way to create a clean look,” Kohlbacher said. “Don’t buy random things — really think it through.”
In the unpredictable times we live in, organizing your home will create a sense of calm and provide you the gift of time, Hull said.
“Organizing is a huge stress reducer, and it will make your life run smoother,” Hull said. “It’s going to save you time, which is what every human needs in 2021. Having systems set in place in your house gives you peace of mind. And honestly, when things look good, you want to keep them looking good.”
Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’