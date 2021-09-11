Cast out the clutter with these home organization tips

To decide which area of your home to start with, Kohlbacher suggests examining which spaces bother you the most or cause the highest level of inconvenience.

Start with the space that is driving you the craziest, or the space that’s having the most problems, Kohlbacher said. “For a lot of people, it’s the pantry, because they’re in it every day. Or, it’s the master bathroom, because they use it every morning but can’t find anything. Start with one space at a time, and get other people involved. Whether it’s a friend or a professional organizer, getting some fresh eyes on the space is always helpful.”

For spaces that have a lot of different products, using labels is the best way to create a sustainable organizing system, Hull said.

“Containment and labeling are huge,” Hull said. “If something has a place — maybe it’s a certain shelf or container — and it has a label, then everyone in your house knows where it is, where it goes, where it put it back and where to find it. Therefore, it’s going to be maintainable long-term.”

A common mistake homeowners make when beginning the organizing process is buying too many products — like plastic containers and bins — before they actually know what the space requires, Hull said.