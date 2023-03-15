The class, which takes place on April 27 at 6:30 p.m., will instruct guests on how to make specialty cocktails while also teaching them about the history of iconic Tulsa landmarks such as Casa Bonita, Bell's Amusement Park, Metro Diner and The Camelot Inn. Hors d'oeuvres will be served as well, making this class the perfect place to spend a date night or night out with friends.