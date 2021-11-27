 Skip to main content
Carols and Crumpets returns to Tulsa Garden Center
Carols and Crumpets returns to Tulsa Garden Center

Carols and Crumpets Herbal Fair

A variety of homemade items that will be on sale Dec. 5 at the upcoming Carols and Crumpets Herbal Fair at the Tulsa Garden Center. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World

 TULSA WORLD FILE

The Tulsa Herb Society’s herbal craft fair Carols and Crumpets will be held Saturday, Dec. 4.

After a pause in the event last year, the fair returns to the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is free for the event which will feature many handcrafted seasonal items including Christmas ornaments and unique holiday gifts.

The Snowflake Café will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch. No reservations are needed.

A booth will have fresh greenery for home decorating. Some of the herb society’s popular items that will be for sale include herbal vinegars, jams and jellies.

Members have also made white chocolate and strawberry herbal bark candy and hot chocolate on a stick. Hot spiced cider and cookies will be available for the shoppers.

Many vendors will fill the Garden Center offering plants, handmade soaps, lavender items, local honey, pottery and more.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Tulsa Garden Center and the Linnaeus Teaching Garden.

