Buy Broken Arrow underway, includes $16,000 in prizes

The 27th anniversary of Buy Broken Arrow kicked off Friday, Oct. 28, with some changes to the winning ticket-drawing event.

Buy Broken Arrow is one of the largest holiday shopping programs in Oklahoma, handing out over 2 million tickets during the campaign, which will run through Dec. 15.

Each year, Buy Broken Arrow gives shoppers a chance to win $10,000, $3,000 or $2,000 when they shop with participating merchants.

This year, an additional $1,000 small business giveaway has been added that will be drawn specifically from a small business.

Buy Broken Arrow, presented by Mattress Firm, will hold its live ticket drawing event on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Broken Arrow Mattress Firm, 1552 S. Lynn Lane Road.

Winning tickets will be drawn live on the radio with 106.9 KHITS & 98.5 The Bull. The winning ticket holder will have 20 minutes to claim the money via phone at 918-500-8649 (this number will only be available starting Dec. 17 during ticket-drawing times) or in person at MattressFirm BA.

If not claimed, the Broken Arrow Chamber will draw three more times, until claimed, live on the air, and the winning ticket-holder will have another 20 minutes to claim.

If not claimed during the live remote on Dec. 17, additional numbers will be drawn starting on Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. and be drawn every business day at 8 a.m. and noon until all prizes are claimed through 5 p.m. Dec. 22.

See the complete list of over 80 participating businesses at brokenarrowchamber.com.