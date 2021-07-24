Bump up your home's curb appeal with some simple changes

Giving your home a much needed boost in the curb appeal department doesn’t always require a full-scale, months-long makeover.
For some quick and easy tips on enhancing exteriors, we enlisted the help of Tulsa-area home and outdoor experts Marlene Boyd, an agent with Walter and Associates Realtors; Barry Helms, owner of Renovations by Helms; and Howard Nixon, a landscape designer with Southwood Landscape and Garden Center.
Not surprisingly, our experts said even the smallest changes can have an enormous impact on a home’s outward appearance.
Read on for some easy ideas for giving your home’s exterior a good spruce-up.
Keep it neat
Overgrown hedges, unkempt lawns or weedy beds can all detract from a home’s outward appearance and make it much less inviting to guests or potential buyers, Boyd said. Whether you choose to do it yourself or hire a lawn service, maintaining a regular schedule of mowing, pruning, and weeding can make a noticeable difference in a home’s appearance.
“People underestimate how important it is to have their yard neat,” Boyd said, adding that when potential buyers are shopping for a home, a tidy exterior is key to drawing them inside. “If the landscaping is neat, if things are clean and the front door is painted nicely, they’ll want to schedule a showing. If they don’t like what they see, it’ll be a house they don’t want to go to.”
Re-mulching beds and adding new edging also can give a home’s exterior a much-needed lift at a reasonable cost, Nixon said.
“Cleaning the slate up a bit is a really cost-effective way to improve curb appeal,” he said. “Whatever amount you invest in that, you’re going to get it back and then some.”
Create a buffer zone
Visual impressions of a home aren’t the only aspects to consider when upping its curb appeal. Too much noise can detract from a home’s overall ambiance and if you live on a street with a lot of traffic, consider adding a small fountain or water feature to the front yard or a flower bed to help mask the noise and create a calming atmosphere, Boyd suggested.
Pump it up with paint
At roughly $25 to $40 per gallon, paint is one of the easiest and most economical ways to give your home a quick boost.
“Paint can go a long way — it’s the cheapest thing you can do for initial improvement,” Helms said, suggesting painting the front door, trim and shutters in a color that is complimentary to the overall style of the house. “These are simple things you or a handyman can do to keep up with maintenance. You want people to think, ’This house has been well taken care of.’”
Get scrubbed up
Take a look around the house’s exterior for areas that are especially dirty and clean them up. Giving the exterior a deep-clean is one of the simplest ways a budget-conscious homeowner can up their curb appeal game.
Years of foot and automobile traffic as well as weather residue can leave driveways and pathways dark, grimy and dull. Consider having your driveway and sidewalk power-washed to brighten things up, Boyd said.
Something as simple as polishing the windows also can drastically improve a home’s look from the inside out.
“Clean windows make a huge difference on a home,” Boyd said.
Make it more homelike
Adding pops of color and small, homelike touches to the front porch, such as pots and bedding with seasonal flowers or a front-door bench with a coordinating pillow and throw, are easy ways to change a home’s look for the better, Boyd said.
Small herb gardens or vegetable patches in front also are popular additions right now that can give a home a more welcoming look, she said.
“Anything you can do to make the house look more homey and inviting will improve its curb appeal,” she said. “People will think, ‘This is a house where I could live and be comfortable.’”
Add on for added benefit
For a fresh, new look, consider adding different trimwork, hardware, shutters, porch railings, a pergola or bump-out additions. Rough cedar trim and accents are trending, as are stone or brick paver sidewalks.
“Depending on the style of the house, you could do updated columns or trim work by the front door, a metal roof bump-out over the garage or a front door with leaded glass,” Helms said, adding that mimicking the same look over the windows and front door will create a seamless look. “Something a little more modern, but still staying within the style of the home.”
Create a screen
Instead of traditional fencing, consider adding new shrubbery or hedging to the front yard to add color and freshness, as well as create a natural privacy screen, Boyd suggested.
Adding new shrubbery also will help create more shade in your yard and can help curb your electric bill by keeping things cooler, Nixon said.
Make it easy
If you have limited time to spend on landscape upkeep, try a minimalist approach and invest in some low-maintenance plants and accents, such as a succulent garden or pebbled beds, Boyd said.
“Pre-Covid, a lot of homeowners were doing more annual and seasonal color,” Nixon said, adding that working remotely gave clients more time to devote to landscape maintenance. Now that many have gone back to in-office work, a shift to lower-maintenance options, including perennial plants is taking place, he said.
Light it up
Good lighting also is key to creating and maintaining a visually appealing home exterior, Nixon said. Well-placed landscape lights are a great way to show off your home’s best features and make it more secure.
“Outdoor lighting has really picked up,” he said. “It’s a great way to accent or add on to what you already have, plus you’re adding a security element in a tasteful way.”
Seek out the experts
Instead of diving right into a project, seek advice first from a qualified expert, whether it’s a landscape designer, professional painter or a remodeling specialist, and form a plan. Even if you end up doing the project yourself, getting some direction from a professional can help you save time and money, as well as avoid common pitfalls.
“It’s money well spent when you hire someone with a talent for landscaping,” Boyd said, adding that seeking a professional’s input is a worthwhile investment. “Hire someone to come in and help you have a vision and help you have an idea of where to go and what to do.”
Nixon concurs and says even if you can’t tackle all of the improvements at once, having a master plan in place will help keep you from making mistakes and having to re-do things later.
“We do consults. All you need to do is call and a designer will come out and spend an hour giving suggestions,” he said.
