Bump up your home's curb appeal with some simple changes

Light it up

Good lighting also is key to creating and maintaining a visually appealing home exterior, Nixon said. Well-placed landscape lights are a great way to show off your home’s best features and make it more secure.

“Outdoor lighting has really picked up,” he said. “It’s a great way to accent or add on to what you already have, plus you’re adding a security element in a tasteful way.”

Seek out the experts

Instead of diving right into a project, seek advice first from a qualified expert, whether it’s a landscape designer, professional painter or a remodeling specialist, and form a plan. Even if you end up doing the project yourself, getting some direction from a professional can help you save time and money, as well as avoid common pitfalls.

“It’s money well spent when you hire someone with a talent for landscaping,” Boyd said, adding that seeking a professional’s input is a worthwhile investment. “Hire someone to come in and help you have a vision and help you have an idea of where to go and what to do.”

Nixon concurs and says even if you can’t tackle all of the improvements at once, having a master plan in place will help keep you from making mistakes and having to re-do things later.