About 15 minutes east of Tulsa, a one-of-a-kind property is still up for grabs.

The Thompson Mansion, 8350 West 590 Road in Inola, went up for auction in April 2022 for a price of $8,000,000. Nearly a year later, the estate remains on the market, but with a significant price drop. The property is now selling for $3,900,000.

Built in 1989, the Thompson Mansion is a massive estate, containing eight bedroom-suites, 11 full bathrooms and two half bathrooms on 28 acres, which are included with the property.

“I’ve never been in a more beautiful place in my life — a place that’s so cheap for all that it offers,” listing agent Tommy Dyer said.

Williams & Williams Real Estate Company, in conjunction with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, previously attempted to auction the property. When the auction did not produce a buyer, Dyer, a longtime friend of the Thompson Mansion’s owner, Tommy Thompson, took over the sale of the property.

Though the property has seen a significant price drop in its listing price, Dyer and the owner are still waiting for a buyer with the right funds to purchase the home.

“Just having the right person at the right time with the money is all we’re looking for,” Dyer said.

Dyer said the owner of the Thompson Mansion isn’t concerned or worried about the price reduction.

“The owner is a businessman who buys, develops and sells a lot of properties, so he’s ready to move onto his next project,” Dyer said.

The Thompson Mansion has received interest from potential buyers all over the state and country, Dyer said. Some expressed interest in using the mansion as a residential property, while others see it for its commercial potential.

“We’ve had several calls from potential buyers in Oklahoma, California and different places across the country,” Dyer said. “When you compare the price of property here to the price in California, it’s so much cheaper.”

Something about the Thompson Mansion that’s especially appealing to potential buyers is the property’s location and the vast amount of land included with the purchase. Though the home is remote, it’s situated next to U.S. 412, making it easy to travel to Tulsa and the surrounding areas.

“There’s plenty of room for cows, horses or whatever you want to do with the land,” Dyer said. “There are no close neighbors. You couldn’t ask for a more ideal location that’s just outside of town.”

In addition to acquiring massive amounts of land, whoever purchases the Thompson Mansion will garner a luxurious home that can accommodate tons of guests. The 23,244-square-foot home features four full bars, a large ballroom and an outdoor patio area that can host up to 300 guests. Additionally, the home boasts a 35,000-gallon indoor pool and spa.

The mansion itself has also undergone a great deal of renovations, Dyer said.

“The present owners spent millions of dollars updating everything, from the tile to the cabinetry,” Dyer said. “Everything you see in the home looks brand new.”

What’s more, the Thompson Mansion comes fully furnished, including the previous owners’ furnishings by designers such as Michael Amini, an art collection with works from artists like Yuri Gorbachev, and luxurious chandeliers.

“This home is completely move-in ready,” Dyer said. “It’s got a massive art collection mounted on the walls that’s worth a lot of money and nice furniture throughout.”

Due to its large size and wealth of amenities, the next buyer of the Thompson Mansion could easily use the property as an Airbnb or rentable venue for wedding or corporate events, which it has been used for in the past, Dyer said.

This estate would also be perfect for a large family or several families interested in multi-generational living, Dyer said.

“I would love to see it become a big family home or a home for multiple families,” Dyer said. “It’s certainly adequate for someone whose parents live with them, or if their kids live with them, whichever way. The home was designed so that one family could live upstairs and another could live on the lower level but never bother each other, while still on the same property.”

Dyer said he’s hopeful that the home will receive more interest as the weather gets warmer, which will make it easier for interested buyers to tour the property and take in its expansive beauty.

“We’re excited for the spring — we anticipate a lot of people will be able to come see the house,” Dyer said. “We feel really good about the spring market.”

The Thompson Mansion is a great deal for the price, Dyer said. He hopes someone will recognize the potential in the property.

“It’s the best buy on the market right now,” Dyer said. “It’s just quiet, country living — there’s no better place to live than Inola, America.”

If you’re interested in purchasing the Thompson Mansion, contact Tommy Dyer of Tommy Dyer Real Estate, 918-543-8822.