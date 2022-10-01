 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beautiful Bixby: Spacious estate offers luxurious country living

  • Updated
Spread across an expansive five-acre property, this week’s Showcase Home, 15080 S. Columbia Ave., is a property that combines the classic charm of country living with upscale details.

Priced at $1,249,000, this estate contains five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a three-car garage and a separate guest quarters. Private and secluded, this beautiful home will serve as a calm retreat for its next owners.

The home was built in 2003 by famed designer Jack Arnold. Since its construction 19 years ago, the home has been meticulously updated and maintained, making it ideal for modern living.

There are many distinct areas throughout the home that make it clear why it is such a special property. The master suite, for example, was designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. The master bathroom contains a new spa bath, and the spacious closet boasts its own custom wardrobes. Off the master suite, there’s an office and sitting area with built-in cabinets — an ideal place to work from home.

The large kitchen, which overlooks the family room, has two dishwashers, two ice makers and two refrigerators, a hidden prep kitchen as well as a considerable pantry with plenty of storage.

Outside, the private backyard oasis boasts a cabana with a fireplace and outdoor dining area. The saltwater pool and spa as well as the firepit make this area the perfect spot for outdoor parties.

If you’re fond of hosting friends or family from out of town, this home is for you: A separate guest quarters contains two guest bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room, an office and its own private parking area.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Laura Grunewald, McGraw Realtors, 918-734-0695.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

15080 S. Columbia Ave.

PRICE: $1,249,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 3.5+

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 2003

LOT SIZE: 5 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,282 sq ft. 

EXTERIOR: Partial brick, stone 

SCHOOLS: Bixby

COMMUNITY: Tulsa Co. Unplatted

OFFERED BY: Laura Grunewald, McGraw Realtors, 918-734-0695

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

