Barry Fugatt: Yellow and Red Uptick Coreopsis a delightful perennial

Too early to talk spring flowers? I don’t think so.

Although mid-April is the agreed-upon safe planting time for tender annuals and perennials, March is the ideal time to start flower bed preparations. It’s also a great time to start a flower shopping list. And heading my planting list for 2022 is an absolute prince of a perennial: Yellow and Red Uptick Coreopsis. Like many annuals, this herbaceous perennial blooms continuously from late spring through late fall. And being a herbaceous perennial, it repeat blooms season after season.

While no plant is perfect, this amazing perennial Coreopsis (genus name) comes close. Look closely at the photo with this column and imagine such floral beauty in your garden. And remember, it blooms year after year. A few more 70-degree days and I fully expect to see this tough little perennial roaring back to life in my garden.

Coreopsis species and cultivars have been sold at garden centers for many years. But it has only been over the past dozen or so years that plant breeders have begun to hybridize species within the Coreopsis genus and produce amazing new cultivars like Yellow and Red Uptick.

Gardeners may expect Uptick to produce at least three to five growing seasons of explosive flower production and countless waves of bright yellow flowers with dark red center eyes. Gardeners also will enjoy this perennial’s minimal maintenance requirements — for instance, there’s no need to dead-head spent flowers. More good news: It’s also disease-resistant and drought-tolerant. All this to say it’s easy to grow and it’s an excellent choice for beginning gardeners.

Yellow and Red Uptick is a perfect choice for flower beds. Height and spread are 12 to 15 inches. Space young plants a foot apart to allow for needed growth and development. Spring-planted 4-inch potted plants typically fill and cover a bed within a month or two. Uptick thrives in full sun locations. However, I’ve grown it very successfully in half-day sun locations in my garden. It thrives in virtually any reasonably well-drained soil. Several inches of compost thoroughly mixed into the top 6 inches of soil at planting time speeds growth and season-long flowering.

Container gardening is another perfect use of Yellow and Red Uptick Coreopsis. Three young plants set in a potting soil-filled 15-inch wide and deep decorative container makes an outstanding floral display on a sunny deck and patio. Since most commercial potting mixes contain little nutrients, it’s wise to include a slow-release fertilizer such as Osmocote at planting time.

If I haven’t convinced you to include this wonderful perennial in your spring garden, consider the awards won by Yellow and Red Uptick: Top Performer, Louisiana State University Field Trials; Industry Choice Award, Greenhouse Grower Medal of Excellence; and Top Performer, Costa Garden Trials.

This amazing little hybrid coreopsis is also loved by bees, butterflies and other pollinator insects. Shop early for this delightful perennial. You won’t be disappointed.

