While enjoying one of the beautiful gardens in Woodward Park, I watched with interest as a young couple approached. They appeared at most to be in their early 20s, and the look on their faces screamed that they were not happy campers.
“Good morning, how’s it going?” I cheerfully asked.
The young man simply glared at me as if I had insulted him. The young woman, large with child and close to tears, managed only a weak smile and looked away.
After several awkward moments, I bid them good day and began to walk away when the young woman softly asked, “Excuse me, sir, do you work here?” “Yes,” I replied, “but in truth my work in the park seems more like play than work.”
The young man shook his head and rolled his eyes. Clearly, equating work with play made no sense to him. The young woman, however, perked up a bit and pointing to a large boulder asked, “Do you know what the pretty gray stuff on that rock is?”
Before I could answer, the young man, in a scolding and condescending tone, virtually shouted, “It’s moss!” Embarrassed, the young woman looked at me and in a barely audible voice sweetly asked, “Is that right? Is it moss?”
I prefer to think of myself as a kind and gentle soul. But residing in most of us are good and not-so-good angels. And at that moment, my not-so-good angel almost shouted at the young man, “You arrogant knuckle head, the gray stuff is not moss!” Mercifully, my good angel took charge, and I managed to simply reply, “No ma’am. The gray stuff is a colony of gray lichens.”
The young woman beamed with satisfaction, apparently thrilled that her know-it-all partner was wrong. The young man, however, glared at me as if I were road kill. And, with discretion being the better part of valor, I again wished the two “love birds” well and walked away.
I’ve often thought about my brief encounter with the unhappy young couple. And I regret not staying and sharing lichen’s unique story with them. I doubt that it would have helped their troubled relationship at that moment. But who knows? Lichens represent one of nature’s lovely examples of a great marriage.
Incredibly, a lichen is two distinct organisms (an alga and a fungus) locked in a symbiotic (beneficial) relationship. Each organism has something the other desperately needs. The alga contains chlorophyll and can, therefore, produce enough carbohydrates (food) for itself and for its nonchlorophyll-containing fungal partner. The role of the fungus is equally vital to the relationship. It provides physical support and moisture.
Imagine that. Two lowly, nonvascular organisms form a binding relationship and become stronger. Together, they satisfy each other’s needs and flourish even in the harshest environment, the epitome of a good and harmonious marriage. When water is plentiful, the fungal half of the lichen marriage rapidly takes up moisture and its physical form structurally changes, allowing more light to enter the lichen body (called a thallus). This in turn triggers the chlorophyll-containing alga to increase photosynthesis. Increased food triggers new growth and the lichen colony slowly spreads. The process reverses when conditions are dry, causing lichens to enter a dormant survival mode.
Lichens are incredibly adaptable. They thrive in every ecosystem, from the arctic to the tropics. They may be found growing on virtually any hard surface: boulders, statues, gravestones and tree trunks.
Perhaps the young couple was simply having a bad day and will one day return to Woodward Park, hopefully with a toddler in tow. I’ll keep an eye out for them. I would truly love to share lichen’s amazing story with them.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. Email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org