Barry Fugatt: Vines can be beautiful but aggressive

A hand printed note taped to a bulletin board in the university cafeteria read: “Two story brick house for rent, quaint and lovely, reasonably priced, close to campus.”
Perfect, I thought.
Graduate school was proving to be a real challenge, and living in a noisy “animal house” college dorm wasn’t helping matters. With the help of two roommates, we rented the old house, which turned out to be anything but “quaint and lovely.”
The house was a total mess. The roof leaked, the plumbing squealed like a tortured pig and a funky smell permeated the entire house. But it was affordable and quiet.
The house had one other interesting feature. It was covered, ground to roof, with Boston ivy vines that had not been pruned in years, if not decades. I literally had to hack away vines to see out of an upstairs bedroom window.
Early one morning, while lying in bed, I was shocked to see a huge rat perched on the window sill a few feet from my head. I bolted from bed and ran screaming from the room like a hysterical child. I’m not at all proud of my un-manly response, but I absolutely hate rats! I quickly discovered that the place was crawling with rodents!
With permission from the rental house owner, my buddies spent days pulling and scraping a thick mat of rodent-infested vines from the walls of the old house. I supervised their work from a safe distance across the street.
Vines are lovely and add a rich design element to landscapes. But there are points to consider before allowing them to run up a wall or fence. For instance, consider the aggressiveness of the vine species. Some vines, such as Boston ivy and wisteria, are extremely aggressive and can easily overwhelm a structure in a few short years. Lots of labor-intensive pruning may be needed to keep them in check.
Also, some vines speed the rapid deterioration of building materials. Wood siding is particularly vulnerable to damage caused by common vines such as English ivy, Boston ivy and Virginia creeper. They are self-adhesive species, meaning they produce sucker-like rootlets that firmly stick to wood, vinyl, brick and stone.
Brick and stone surfaces stand up reasonably well to aggressive vine rootlets if the masonry material and joints are rock solid. If, however, the material is old and cracking, vine rootlets will quickly invade cracks and speed deterioration.
Wood siding and fencing are most vulnerable to self-adhesive vines. A thick covering of moisture-laden vines speeds wood decomposition. And should you decide to pull self-adhesive vines from a wood, vinyl or masonry surface, the tenacious rootlets are a nightmare to remove.
Wisteria is another potential beast in the garden. This non-adhesive vine climbs by twisting and wrapping itself around any foothold it encounters. I’ve seen wisteria pry siding materials, boards and guttering from buildings.
Who doesn’t enjoy the English “cottage garden” style of nicely trimmed vines growing on a structure? But be advised that there are potential downsides to growing vines on certain types of materials. A more cautious approach is to grow vines on a sturdy wire or lattice trellis placed 6 inches to one foot away from your home or fence.
And consider this: One never knows what might be lurking in the vines.
Barry Fugatt is a horticulturist. He may be contacted by email: barryfugatt@cox.net