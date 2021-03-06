Barry Fugatt: Time will tell whether winter plant damage can be undone

There is good news and there is bad news with respect to local gardens. The bad news is obvious: Record-shattering cold temperatures badly damaged a great many shrubs, particularly broadleaf evergreen shrubs, such as hollies, nandinas and photinias. Sadly, once-glistening green foliage in many gardens has turned a dull chocolate brown or black. All is not lost, however.

Experience has taught me that patience can be a gardener’s best friend when assessing winter-damaged plants. Over the years, I’ve seen badly damaged plants undergo amazing recoveries. Therefore, don’t be too quick to grab the pruning shears and start whacking. An examination of badly damaged gardenias, camellias and azaleas in my garden revealed that some vegetative buds on the middle and lower branches have survived. Given time (mid- to late April), the surviving buds may regenerate new foliage. If that occurs, only modest trimming of damaged or dead outer branches will be required. Only time will tell.