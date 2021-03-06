Barry Fugatt: Time will tell whether winter plant damage can be undone

There is good news and there is bad news with respect to local gardens. The bad news is obvious: Record-shattering cold temperatures badly damaged a great many shrubs, particularly broadleaf evergreen shrubs, such as hollies, nandinas and photinias. Sadly, once-glistening green foliage in many gardens has turned a dull chocolate brown or black. All is not lost, however.
Experience has taught me that patience can be a gardener’s best friend when assessing winter-damaged plants. Over the years, I’ve seen badly damaged plants undergo amazing recoveries. Therefore, don’t be too quick to grab the pruning shears and start whacking. An examination of badly damaged gardenias, camellias and azaleas in my garden revealed that some vegetative buds on the middle and lower branches have survived. Given time (mid- to late April), the surviving buds may regenerate new foliage. If that occurs, only modest trimming of damaged or dead outer branches will be required. Only time will tell.
Here’s the good news: We’re living in the golden age of gardening. We gardeners have never had more or better choices when it comes to plant selection. Take for instance the genus Nandina. Where we once had only common Nandina domestica, today there are many new hybrid cultivars (cultivated varieties) and virtually all of them produce better foliage, form and color than their parents. The same could be said of a wide range of other garden species, including azaleas, hollies, abelias, mahonias, boxwoods and many others. Also, many of the new shrub cultivars exhibit better insect, disease and cold tolerance than their parents.
Soon, in a matter of weeks, semi-trucks loaded with gorgeous new and improved shrubs will be arriving at local garden centers. My advice, therefore, is to hold off on the digging up or heavy pruning of damaged shrubs at this time and give nature time to reveal which ones may have survived major winter damage.
If, worst-case scenario, you find yourself in need of replacement shrubs this spring, go with new and improved ones. Make wise shrub selections and there is every reason to believe that by late summer or fall your garden may look better than ever. The following new shrub cultivars are among my favorites.
Rose Creek Abelia: The Abelia genus has been around for centuries. But the past few decades have seen many new and superior introductions. Rose Creek is my favorite. It covers its dwarf, rounded form with countless small cream-colored flowers from early summer through late fall. It’s highly heat-, drought- and cold-tolerant, and it’s a magnet for attracting butterflies and other insect pollinators.
Sunshine Ligustrum: This beauty is all about foliage. Its bright yellow/gold foliage grabs one’s attention. And it’s as tough as it is beautiful. I’ve been highly impressed with its heat and drought tolerance and its ability to hold its golden foliage color throughout the entire growing season. Definitely a winner!
Love Child Itea: This slow-spreading beauty makes a fine foundation plant. Flowers are cream colored in late spring and attract swarms of butterflies and bees. Will grow in virtually any soil condition. Very tough and adaptable shrub.
Double Play Doozie Spirea: Love this new Spirea! Foliage emerges bright red in the spring before slowly changing to a lovely medium green. Flowers are bright purple red. It’s one of the best re-blooming Spireas.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org.