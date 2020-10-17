Barry Fugatt: The path to blue-ribbon camellias

Nevertheless, I assured her that I would do my best and immediately began a restoration plan for the struggling camellias that included a heavy dose of acidic fertilizer, dead wooding, dormant oil spray to control a terrible infestation of scale insects and more than a few “help me Lord” prayers. Slowly, the old, weak shrubs began to respond with greener foliage and more flowers. But the process was proceeding way too slowly. It was clear that the scrawny flowers were never going to win blue ribbons for the lady of the house.

While stressing over the camellias’ slow rate of improvement, it occurred to me that in college I had experimented with a then-relatively new plant growth hormone known as gibberellic acid. When applied directly to floral buds of camellias, growth and development were greatly enhanced, resulting in significantly larger flowers.

For several months prior to the camellia show, I regularly applied the growth hormone. The process was relatively simple. Vegetative buds on camellias are long and narrow; floral buds are flat and rounded. I carefully twisted and removed vegetative buds growing next to floral buds. This left a tiny cup-like depression at the base of the floral buds. I then placed a single drop of gibberellic acid into the tiny cups. The response was amazing! Suddenly, winning blue ribbons at the state camellia show seemed within reach.