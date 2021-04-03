Barry Fugatt: Sunflowers bring smiles. Isn't that reason enough to plant them?

A strong case could be made that the western plains of North America produced the most beloved of all flowering annuals: Sunflower.

I’m not suggesting that this American native is the most beautiful of all flowers. There are, after all, literally thousands of beautiful annual flowers. And beauty, as the old saying goes, is in the eye of the beholder. That said, I can’t think of a single flower that provokes more smiles from admiring onlookers. Perhaps that is why the most commonly used emoji closely resembles a smiley face sunflower.

The history of the sunflower also is fascinating. American Indians, who shared the western plains with the amazingly heat and drought tolerant sunflower, used it as a food source. Sunflower’s large seeds were roasted and ground into flour to make breads.