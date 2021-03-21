Barry Fugatt: Rose of Sharon is the queen of flowering shrubs

I’m not sure what to make of this, but I have long enjoyed poking around country cemeteries and reading inscriptions on old-weathered tombstones.
The sad messages on some stones bring me to tears; others produce smiles and laughter. For instance, I can relate to this amusing message engraved on a loving parent’s tombstone: “Raised four beautiful daughters with only one bathroom and there was still love.” And how about this message dedicated to a crazy uncle: “Uncle loved to spend. He had no money in the end. But many a whiskey and many a wife he really did enjoy life.”
There is an old cemetery near Pickles’ Gap, Arkansas that I love to visit. And yes, there really is a “Pickles’ Gap, Arkansas.” It’s the final resting place of a dozen or more of my distant clan, including my great grandfather, who, after the Civil War, left the poor war-torn state of Georgia to resettle his family in the even poorer state of Arkansas. But it wasn’t weather-beaten old grave stones that caught my eye during a blisteringly hot August visit. It was a weather-beaten old Rose of Sharon shrub proudly clinging to life and covered in sky-blue summer flowers.
It wasn’t the first time I encounter this amazingly tough shrub (which I’m fond of calling the “Queen” of flowering shrubs) surviving in harsh out-of-the-way places such as country cemeteries. In my travels through the rural South, I’ve frequently spotted the Queen hanging out near long abandoned farm houses, barns, and tired-old rural courthouses. Clearly, this Queen is no prima donna. She is as tough as she is beautiful.
The old Pickles’ Gap cemetery has changed little over the years. Massive hickories and a few stately red oaks, beautifully sculpted by a century or more of storms, heat, and droughts, partly shade the dry and rocky hillside property. While enjoying the Queen’s great floral beauty in such a bleak and austere setting, I couldn’t help but think how valuable she is (or could be) as a landscape plant for urban garden settings.
Rose of Sharon, which the nursery industry increasingly refers to as Althea, begins its bloom cycle in June and continues non-stop through fall. Only crape myrtle comes close to matching the Queen’s lengthy floral fire power. Crape myrtle, however, if not nearly as disease and insect resistant, nor is it as cold tolerant. Here’s more good news. Talented plant breeders have taken the Queen’s beauty and toughness to even greater heights over the past few decades.
The National Arboretum has done some of the most interesting breeding work on Rose of Sharon. The following cultivars all get high marks from this horticulturist:
Aphrodite—This multi-stemmed, low branching beauty grows 8 to 10 feet tall and wide and covers itself with 4 to 5-inch-wide pink flowers throughout the hottest parts of summer and early fall.
Diana—This triploid winner produces loads of large pure white flowers and matures to a height and spread of 6 to 8 feet.
Helene—Like Diana, this white flowering winner is a must have for dry and sunny gardens. Unlike Diana, Helene’s white flowers come with a reddish blush near the flower base. It flowers particularly well in my garden in late August when little else is in bloom.
Minerva—You can’t go wrong with this beauty. It produces season-long lavender flowers with prominent reddish centers.
Lil’ Kim—This new dwarf hybrid is compact, vase-shaped and produces a profusion of showy 3-inch diameter white flowers. Mature height is only 3 to 4 feet.
