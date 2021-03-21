Barry Fugatt: Rose of Sharon is the queen of flowering shrubs

I’m not sure what to make of this, but I have long enjoyed poking around country cemeteries and reading inscriptions on old-weathered tombstones.

The sad messages on some stones bring me to tears; others produce smiles and laughter. For instance, I can relate to this amusing message engraved on a loving parent’s tombstone: “Raised four beautiful daughters with only one bathroom and there was still love.” And how about this message dedicated to a crazy uncle: “Uncle loved to spend. He had no money in the end. But many a whiskey and many a wife he really did enjoy life.”

There is an old cemetery near Pickles’ Gap, Arkansas that I love to visit. And yes, there really is a “Pickles’ Gap, Arkansas.” It’s the final resting place of a dozen or more of my distant clan, including my great grandfather, who, after the Civil War, left the poor war-torn state of Georgia to resettle his family in the even poorer state of Arkansas. But it wasn’t weather-beaten old grave stones that caught my eye during a blisteringly hot August visit. It was a weather-beaten old Rose of Sharon shrub proudly clinging to life and covered in sky-blue summer flowers.