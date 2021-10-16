Barry Fugatt: Red Maples are hard to beat for fantastic fall color

I let him stew for a few moments before making the offer I knew he was waiting for: “Would you like me to help you pick out a maple?”

“I thought you would never ask,” he sheepishly replied. With leverage now in my court, I asked if he was paying for lunch. He readily agreed. And I ordered an expensive bread pudding dessert.

October Glory Red Maple

After searching through seemingly endless rows of maples, we finally settled on October Glory, a Red Maple variety first introduced in 1961. This oldie-but-goodie has found a home in countless American lawns over the past half-century, and it’s still the performance standard by which I judge newer Red Maple releases. It faithfully produces brilliant red foliage in late fall and it’s a fast grower. On moist, well-drained soil sites, expect it to grow 35 to 40 feet in height with a 30- to 35-foot spread.

Red Sunset Red Maple

Red Sunset is also considered to be one of the best Red Maple varieties. It tends to grow a little larger than October Glory, 45 to 50 feet in height. It produces eye-popping reddish-orange foliage in mid-fall. It, like October Glory, has good heat and drought tolerance for a Red Maple.

Redpointe Red Maple