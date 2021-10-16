Barry Fugatt: Red Maples are hard to beat for fantastic fall color

An old friend, who gardens only when his green-thumb wife demands his help, shared an amusing story over lunch.
Seems the boss sent him on a Saturday tree-buying errand to a local nursery with instructions to pick out a lovely maple, one with fiery red foliage. When he arrived at the nursery, he asked the first employee he encountered if they sold maple trees.
“Of course,” the young man replied. “We have Red Maples, Sugar Maples, Silver Maples, Amur Maples, Shantung Maples and Japanese Maples. Which would you prefer?”
My friend was dumbfounded by the many choices. Remember, he is a dedicated brown thumb who prefers to spend his fall week-ins watching sports and grilling knockwurst. He wouldn’t know a maple tree from a kumquat.
Thoroughly intimidated, he finally mumbled: “Red Maple, I guess.”
“Which Red Maple?” the nurseryman continued. “We have October Glory, Red Sunset, Autumn Flame, Autumn Glory and seedling Red Maples.”
“Egad!” my friend sighed. “I felt like an idiot. Who would have thought buying a maple could be so confusing?”
Barely able to hide my glee over my friend’s misery, I asked: “So, which maple did you buy?”
“I didn’t buy anything,” he replied. “I went home and told Madame Gardener that they were out of maples.”
I let him stew for a few moments before making the offer I knew he was waiting for: “Would you like me to help you pick out a maple?”
“I thought you would never ask,” he sheepishly replied. With leverage now in my court, I asked if he was paying for lunch. He readily agreed. And I ordered an expensive bread pudding dessert.
October Glory Red Maple
After searching through seemingly endless rows of maples, we finally settled on October Glory, a Red Maple variety first introduced in 1961. This oldie-but-goodie has found a home in countless American lawns over the past half-century, and it’s still the performance standard by which I judge newer Red Maple releases. It faithfully produces brilliant red foliage in late fall and it’s a fast grower. On moist, well-drained soil sites, expect it to grow 35 to 40 feet in height with a 30- to 35-foot spread.
Red Sunset Red Maple
Red Sunset is also considered to be one of the best Red Maple varieties. It tends to grow a little larger than October Glory, 45 to 50 feet in height. It produces eye-popping reddish-orange foliage in mid-fall. It, like October Glory, has good heat and drought tolerance for a Red Maple.
Redpointe Red Maple
I’m growing increasingly fond of Redpointe Red Maple. Its deep green summer foliage turns brilliant red in early fall. This recent introduction forms a handsome pyramidal shape before slowly taking on the more typical rounded Red Maple shape at maturity. Great choice for smaller lawns. Mature height approximately 30 to 35 feet; width 20 to 25 feet.
Fall is a wonderful time (the best time, actually) to plant trees. Cool nights and warm balmy days spur rapid root growth and development. If you’re looking for a terrific and dependable red or orange foliage-producer, Red Maple is hard to beat.
Barry Fugatt is an ornamental horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
