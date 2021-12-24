Barry Fugatt: Plants and nature are blessings to observe

Some of the most profound spiritual moments in my life occurred while gazing at gorgeous displays in nature.
As a young man, I visited the ancient evergreen forests in Northern California and was profoundly moved by the sheer size and grandeur of massive evergreens like General Sherman, a 2,000-year-old Sequoia tree that stands over 280 feet tall! While standing at the base of this beloved child of nature, a young Asian man with two small children paused to take in General Sherman’s majesty. The kids were excited and being a little noisy. The dad turned to his little ones and, placing his index finger to his lips, signaled for the kids to respect the moment with silence. The uniqueness of that moment wasn’t lost on me. Here were two young men from very different cultures experiencing the same emotion: a profound sense of respect for the ageless beauty of nature.
A similar moment occurred several years later while visiting Great Basin National Park in Nevada, a park renowned for its treasured Bristlecone Pines. A park ranger pointed to a twisted and gnarled specimen sculped by countless years of harsh wind and bitterly cold growing conditions and asked, “Would you care to guess the age of this specimen?”
I had no idea, of course, and mumbled, “A thousand years?”
The ranger smiled and replied, “This amazing tree was at least a thousand years old when Jesus walked the earth 2,000 years ago.” And he added, “Just think of all the great armies, kingdoms and the grand plans of man that have come and gone over that time span.” Quite humbling to say the least!
Plants and nature have blessed my life with fun and inspiring moments since boyhood.
Recently, while standing in a checkout line at a local nursery, a fellow shopper in the adjacent line leaned over, pointed to the plants in my cart and asked, “Are those real flowers?” I was so taken aback by the odd question that I turned cold-stone speechless. We were at a plant nursery, for goodness sakes, a business that sells “real” plants. I stared incredulously at the gentleman and thought, surely this is a trick question. But the old man’s kind face and demeanor suggested that it was an honest question.
After a long pregnant pause, I replied, “Yes sir, they are real plants, called Cyclamen, great gift plants for the holidays.” As the long checkout line inched along, I shared Cyclamen’s high points.
Cyclamen persicum is a Mediterranean native originally found growing in cooler elevations of Greece, Lebanon and nearby islands. It was taken to England in the 1600s where it was hybridized into the impressive specimens we now see in the florist industry.
If you invest in a few Cyclamen over the holiday, and I encourage you to do so, place the little beauties near a window in bright, but indirect, light and water them every two or three days. Be careful not to overwater, however, as this may lead to root rot. With minimal care, expect potted Cyclamen to remain in flower for three to four months.
Florist Cyclamen (C. persicum) are strictly house plants. They are not winter hardy, locally. But there are hardy perennial Cyclamen species that can be successfully grown outdoors in the Tulsa area. C. hederifolium (aka Ivy Leaf Cyclamen) may be the best of the lot. It is not commonly offered at local garden centers and may need to be purchased from online sources. Plant in the spring for best results.
A fancy little Cyclamen is no match for the grandeur of a giant Sequoia or Bristlecone Pine. Be assured, however, that Cyclamen is an exquisite holiday gift plant.
Merry Christmas!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
