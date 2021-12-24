Barry Fugatt: Plants and nature are blessings to observe

Some of the most profound spiritual moments in my life occurred while gazing at gorgeous displays in nature.

As a young man, I visited the ancient evergreen forests in Northern California and was profoundly moved by the sheer size and grandeur of massive evergreens like General Sherman, a 2,000-year-old Sequoia tree that stands over 280 feet tall! While standing at the base of this beloved child of nature, a young Asian man with two small children paused to take in General Sherman’s majesty. The kids were excited and being a little noisy. The dad turned to his little ones and, placing his index finger to his lips, signaled for the kids to respect the moment with silence. The uniqueness of that moment wasn’t lost on me. Here were two young men from very different cultures experiencing the same emotion: a profound sense of respect for the ageless beauty of nature.

A similar moment occurred several years later while visiting Great Basin National Park in Nevada, a park renowned for its treasured Bristlecone Pines. A park ranger pointed to a twisted and gnarled specimen sculped by countless years of harsh wind and bitterly cold growing conditions and asked, “Would you care to guess the age of this specimen?”

I had no idea, of course, and mumbled, “A thousand years?”