Barry Fugatt: Perennials are addictive, like potato chips. You can’t stop with just one.

If you are not yet a perennial plant enthusiast, I encourage you to give them a try. But be advised: perennials are addictive, much like potato chips. You can’t stop with just one. Here is my short list of “can’t-fail” perennials.

Daylily: Any perennial capable of surviving unattended along a country road or in an abandoned cemetery simply must be front-and-center in my garden. I especially enjoy growing old ever-blooming varieties such as Stella De Oro, Black Eyed Stella, Happy Returns and Morning Dawn. They tend to be inexpensive and faithful performers over many years. I grow 50-plus daylily varieties. Even so, I’ve only scratched the surface. There are more than 60,000 daylily varieties!

Perennial salvias: I’ve lost track of all the perennial salvias I’ve grown over the years. They are as tough as they are beautiful, and they come in many vivid flower colors: deep purple, sky blue, red, pink and white. I’m particularly fond of the blue and purple flowering varieties. They play an important role of toning down hot red and yellow flowering perennials in a mixed border. While scores of new hybrid varieties appear on the nursery scene each spring, one can never go wrong planting the great old treasures: May Night and Blue Hill.