Barry Fugatt: Peanuts are easy to grow and love our hot summers

Having grown up on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a land of unmatched gastronomic diversity, I naively assumed that I, a passionate “foodie” and amateur chef, had tried virtually every dish common to the Deep South. I was sadly mistaken, however.

While touring through a rural section of south Georgia in a rental van loaded with fellow horticulturists in search of public and private gardens to visit, we chanced upon a tiny, two-pump country gas station with a hand-lettered sign taped to a pump which read: “BOILED GOOBERS, REGULAR AND SPICY.”

One of my traveling companions spoke up: “What in this world,” he asked, “are boiled goobers?”

“I’m not sure,” I replied. I thought I had consumed peanuts in every way imaginable: raw, roasted, even poured down a Coke bottle. Older readers may recall a fad many years ago, when pouring a small bag of Planter’s Roasted Peanuts down a Coke bottle, watching it fizz and then consuming the salty contents was considered cool. It was, thank goodness, a short-lived fad that ruined the taste of both the peanuts and the Coke. Amazing, isn’t it, what otherwise rational human beings will do to appear cool.

With our stomachs growling, and our van almost out of gas, we decided to investigate. The old station proprietor could not have been nicer. When he found out that we were from Oklahoma, he enthusiastically shared colorful, and lengthy, historical accounts of the area, most of which centered on the “big war,” meaning, of course, the Civil War.

“But what are boiled goobers?” a buddy inquired. The old proprietor seemed genuinely surprised that we were unfamiliar with the Georgia “delicacy.” With a rich and melodic Southern drawl, the sweet old man described in great detail the cooking process. It simply involved pouring raw, unshelled peanuts into a large kettle of very salty boiling water and cooking them four to six hours until the peanut shells were mushy. For spicy goobers, one added copious amounts of a hot seasoning.

Against our better judgement, and despite the awful smell rising from the cast-iron cauldrons of boiling peanuts, we each purchased a plastic cup of spicy goobers and headed off down the scenic asphalt road lined with towering longleaf pines. The rank smell of boiled peanuts in the car was awful! Even so, hunger compelled us to consume the mushy boiled legumes. The rest of the day was spent in stomach-churning gastronomic hell.

My guess is that only a tiny percentage of readers have grown peanuts —and that’s unfortunate. The bushy little plants are super easy to grow, love our long, hot summers and provide a wonderful means of introducing kids to gardening.

Peanuts’ reproductive biology is fun to watch play out in the garden. Tiny, bright yellow flowers appear over mounds of tidy oval foliage in mid-summer. After flowers self-pollinate and petals begin to fall, slender thread-like stems (called pegs) begin to grow out of the center of each flower. The pegs grow down to the ground and several inches into the soil. Safely underground, a delicious peanut forms at the tip of each peg.

Thirty to 60 peanuts are produced by each plant over the summer. Peanuts are ready to dig and harvest in late fall. Make sure the kids and/or grandkids are on hand for the grand harvest.

Hold off planting peanuts until late April or early May. Peanuts hate cold, clammy soil. Place shelled, unroasted peanuts 2 inches deep and 16 to 18 inches apart in well-prepared soil. Peanuts also thrive in large containers filled with peat-based potting soil. It is my preferred way of growing peanuts for my grandkids. Growing peanuts in containers makes harvesting fun and easy for the little ones.

What you do with the harvested goobers is entirely your call. I don’t advise boiling them, however. Your kids may never speak to you again!

Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: Barryfugatt@cox.net

Featured video: