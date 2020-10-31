Barry Fugatt: Patience pays off with holly trees

Foster Hollies were first introduced decades ago when I was a young horticulture student. Sadly, through no fault of its own, its star has dimmed in recent years as new holly species have entered the nursery trade. New isn’t always better, however. One has only to look at a mature 20-foot-tall, berry-laden Foster Holly to know it is still a winner. It has glossy, evergreen foliage, bright red berries and a graceful pyramidal form. Foster Holly No. 2 is a female (berry producing) cultivar, and Foster Holly No. 4 is a male (pollen producing) cultivar. Some gardeners recommend planting a male and female cultivar to ensure heavy berry set. After decades of growing Forster Holly No. 2 (the female cultivar), I can assure readers that this wonderful old holly produces loads of berries without the help of a nearby male variety.