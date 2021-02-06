Barry Fugatt: Native azaleas among most beautiful of woodland shrubs

When I laughingly told a friend, who planted and promptly lost a half-dozen deciduous azaleas, that they are quite easy to grow, he looked at me as if I had suddenly three noses. It’s true, I insisted. Simply give them everything they want: rich, organic soil heavily amended with peat or compost, regular summer watering, a thick organic mulch of composted leaves or crushed pine bark, dapple sun light and excellent soil drainage. He, on the other hand, planted his azaleas in full sun and in clay soil. Just between you and me, the boy has a very brown thumb.

Here is a partial list of native azaleas:

Sweet Azalea (Rhododendron arborescens): Considered by many to be the best native azalea. Creamy white flowers have prominent red stamens and a sweet fragrance. They bloom in May and June and occasionally a second time in late summer.

Flame Azalea (R. calendulaceum): This is the Appalachian mountain azalea preferred by many. It’s a June bloomer with large 2-inch diameter flowers. Colors range from yellow to deep red.

Plumleaf Azalea (R. prunifolium): This is the famous Georgia native and a favorite of mine. It blooms in mid- to late summer. Flower colors range from bright orange to red.

If you’re blessed with large deciduous trees and dapple shade on your property, give wild azaleas a try. They make a splendid display when grown in groupings of three to five. They also add great interest when randomly placed into a mixed shrub border. Lots of new hybrid cultivars have entered the nursery market in recent years. Look for them at local garden centers this spring.

Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He can be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org.