Barry Fugatt: Memory is a gardener's most valuable tool

She knew, for instance, that phlox would provide months of enchanting summer flowers when many other perennials were folding under brutally hot Louisiana summer heat. She also valued phlox for their sweet and heady floral scent. Hardly a week passed that she didn’t place a vase of sweet-scented phlox on our dining room table. Mom was also a frugal gardener who valued perennials like phlox that could easily be divided and replanted in the spring.

Garden phlox, a North American native species, has been a staple of summer cottage gardens since colonial times. The genus (Phlox) has over sixty species, many of which have admirable traits. But it’s (P. paniculata), common garden phlox, that is the poster child for cottage gardens in present-day European and American gardens. I only wish Mom could have experienced the “phlox revolution” engineered by talented plant breeders over the past 10 years.

Modern cultivars (hybrids) have been bred that are amazingly robust. Many flower on shorter stems, perfect for placement in perennial borders and cottage gardens. Flower colors are intense and come in sizzling shades of blue, purple, pink and white. And mercifully, great fragrance has not been lost in the breeding process. Modern hybrids also are significantly more disease resistant than those of earlier generations.