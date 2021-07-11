Barry Fugatt: Memory is a gardener's most valuable tool

Recently, I was asked what I most value as a gardener. Without hesitation, I replied: memory.
Without that God-given faculty, gardening would mostly be sweaty, hard work with only a fleeting one-time reward. By exercising the gift of memory, however, I can pick and choose from a storehouse of magical garden moments from the past when this or that plant outperformed all expectation.
Better still, I can relive precious moments in the garden with family and friends. While I dearly love plants, people always trump plants.
When I was a boy, my mom, hobbled and weakened by decade-long battles with cancer and heart disease, tended a modest cottage garden filled with gorgeous perennials. Her beloved little garden was therapeutic in ways a daily regimen of pills could never match. Gardening, I’m convinced, added years to her life. Sitting with her in the garden and hearing her share her love and fascination of plants was, and is, priceless.
Mom had a select group of plants that she referred to as beloved “memory plants,” special plants that hearkened back to childhood moments in the garden with her mom. Garden phlox (Phlox paniculata) was at the top of that list. Her garden was always filled with tall flowering phlox. She saw something beautiful and special in garden phlox long before the species was hybridized into the ravishing beauties they are today.
She knew, for instance, that phlox would provide months of enchanting summer flowers when many other perennials were folding under brutally hot Louisiana summer heat. She also valued phlox for their sweet and heady floral scent. Hardly a week passed that she didn’t place a vase of sweet-scented phlox on our dining room table. Mom was also a frugal gardener who valued perennials like phlox that could easily be divided and replanted in the spring.
Garden phlox, a North American native species, has been a staple of summer cottage gardens since colonial times. The genus (Phlox) has over sixty species, many of which have admirable traits. But it’s (P. paniculata), common garden phlox, that is the poster child for cottage gardens in present-day European and American gardens. I only wish Mom could have experienced the “phlox revolution” engineered by talented plant breeders over the past 10 years.
Modern cultivars (hybrids) have been bred that are amazingly robust. Many flower on shorter stems, perfect for placement in perennial borders and cottage gardens. Flower colors are intense and come in sizzling shades of blue, purple, pink and white. And mercifully, great fragrance has not been lost in the breeding process. Modern hybrids also are significantly more disease resistant than those of earlier generations.
This past week, as I entered the large plant sales area of Southwood Landscape and Nursery, my eye was immediately drawn to radiant, neon-pink flowers on the far side of the nursery. The siren call of the flowers proved to be coming from a new phlox cultivar labeled Candy Store Bubblegum.
As I lovingly cradled several of the one-gallon containers in my arms and headed for a cashier, I thought of Mom and wished she could have seen such beautiful plants. And then it occurred to me. Surely in heaven she is longing to show me beautiful plants far beyond my wildest imagination. I’m more than willing, however, to enjoy the earthly species for the time being.
Two other gorgeous phlox cultivars caught my eye: Candy Store Coral Crème Drop and an intensely purple flowering cultivar named Laura.
Barry Fugatt is an ornamental horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
