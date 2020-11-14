Barry Fugatt: Make room for a Japanese maple, enjoy the beauty it brings

There are cherished moments in a gardener’s life when the beauty of nature is overwhelming. I experienced such a moment recently as I stood beneath a gorgeous Coral Bark Japanese maple, as soft autumn sunlight bathed the tree’s golden canopy.

It was a “God moment,” I suspect, a moment in time when the sheer power of beauty absorbs, however briefly, all of one’s fears and worries. I treasure, and need, these transcendent garden moments and I suspect many Garden World readers feel the same way.

Japanese maples (Acer palmatum) have, for countless generations, drawn oohs and aahs from gardeners. Interestingly enough, the same gorgeous foliage, form and branch structure that draws such praise apparently has convinced many gardeners that Japanese maples must be finicky and difficult to grow. But that’s simply not so. Japanese maples are a little like my precious 5-year-old granddaughter who has certain likes and dislikes and who is not the least bashful about speaking her mind.

Mercifully, Japanese maples make far fewer demands than my granddaughter. But they do have several. For instance, their shallow fine-textured roots need relatively well-drained soil. And because they are relatively shallow-rooted, they may also need a thorough weekly soaking during hot weather to prevent leaf scorch.