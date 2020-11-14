Barry Fugatt: Make room for a Japanese maple, enjoy the beauty it brings

There are cherished moments in a gardener’s life when the beauty of nature is overwhelming. I experienced such a moment recently as I stood beneath a gorgeous Coral Bark Japanese maple, as soft autumn sunlight bathed the tree’s golden canopy.
It was a “God moment,” I suspect, a moment in time when the sheer power of beauty absorbs, however briefly, all of one’s fears and worries. I treasure, and need, these transcendent garden moments and I suspect many Garden World readers feel the same way.
Japanese maples (Acer palmatum) have, for countless generations, drawn oohs and aahs from gardeners. Interestingly enough, the same gorgeous foliage, form and branch structure that draws such praise apparently has convinced many gardeners that Japanese maples must be finicky and difficult to grow. But that’s simply not so. Japanese maples are a little like my precious 5-year-old granddaughter who has certain likes and dislikes and who is not the least bashful about speaking her mind.
Mercifully, Japanese maples make far fewer demands than my granddaughter. But they do have several. For instance, their shallow fine-textured roots need relatively well-drained soil. And because they are relatively shallow-rooted, they may also need a thorough weekly soaking during hot weather to prevent leaf scorch.
And then there is the sticky business of shade. While it’s true that many Japanese maple cultivars benefit from afternoon shade, it’s also true that there are a few gorgeous cultivars that flourish in full sun, one being the super cool Coral Bark Japanese maple that just about stopped my heart and is pictured with this column.
Coral Bark Japanese maple (aka Sangu Kaku) is so named because of its uniquely colored bark that turns a spectacular copper/orange in winter and spring. New spring leaves are bright yellow/green and look beautiful against the colored twigs and branches. Fall foliage is a too-die-for peach/gold. Coral Bark is one of the medium-to-large Japanese maples that reaches a height of approximately 15 to 18 feet, an ideal height for many entry gardens and courtyards.
Other eye-popping Japanese maples that tolerate full sun include:
Shania
This compact beauty grows only 8 to 10 feet tall and wide. Spring foliage emerges red, turns maroon in summer and brilliant orange in fall. It’s a great choice for a corner planting near a deck or patio. Shania is a fairly slow grower that requires a gardener’s patience.
Tamukeyama
This old cultivar has been around for more than 300 years. It has one of the more graceful weeping forms and slowly reaches a height and spread of 5 to 7 feet. Foliage is frilly and stays bright red throughout most of the summer.
Crimson Queen
This great old variety is readily available in the local nursery trade. It’s one of the most commonly seen Japanese maples in Tulsa-area gardens. Foliage is deep red and finely cut. It’s another weeping form that reaches a height and spread of 8 to 10 feet.
Surely, your garden (be it full sun or part shade) has room for a Japanese maple. They are uniquely equipped to serve up transcendent moments in the garden.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org
