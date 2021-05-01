Barry Fugatt: Love of gardening never dies

I’m fond of a quote by the revered Victorian lady and British horticulturist Gertrude Jekyll (1843-1932). “The love of gardening,” she once wrote, “is a seed once sown that never dies.” Jekyll is best remembered for popularizing billowing herbaceous (perennial) borders, a design style much beloved to this day.
Gardening is highly therapeutic, which may explain why the love of gardening never dies. I can hardly overstate the number of testimonials I’ve heard over the years regarding the healing power of gardens and gardening. Man, according to the Book of Genesis, was made for the garden and the garden was made for man. “And God created a garden Eastward in Eden,” it says, “and God placed man in the garden and told him to tend it.”
By my reckoning that makes gardening the world’s oldest profession. Be very careful, however, where and when you quote that scripture.
Years ago, I was asked to speak to a large group of garden club ladies. And while conversing with the group’s president before being introduced, I casually mentioned that gardening is the oldest and most time- honored activity on Earth. Big mistake!
Moments later the president introduced me with these words: “Mr. Fugatt mentioned backstage that he is honored to be speaking to such an esteemed group of ladies who represent the 'world’s oldest profession.'” The women, of course, reacted with horror. Thank goodness they weren’t armed with rakes and shovels. Otherwise, my horticulture career might have ended long ago.
Recently, I enjoyed a highly therapeutic visit to the well-tended woodland garden of an old friend who lives near Lake Tenkiller. His garden is simply gorgeous, rich with an amazing variety of shade tolerant plants viewed from quaint stepping stone paths that meander through the garden.
“You’ve outdone yourself,” I said as I surveyed his beautiful garden. For the next several hours we reminisced and talked plants. This fellow, a retired businessman, has never spent a day in a horticulture class; nevertheless, he knows and understands plant culture better than many degreed horticulturists, including yours truly.
Only a few steps into the garden my attention was drawn to a distant patch of bright yellow foliage that appeared to be on fire. “What’s the glowing yellow foliage near the fountain?” I asked. The mystery plant turned out to be Gold Heart, a spectacular yellow foliage variety of the old shade-loving perennial: Japanese Bleeding Heart. After snapping its picture, I turned to my green thumb buddy and, half in jest, boldly announced: “You know I want a piece of that gorgeous plant.”
“I figured as much,” he replied with a chuckle. After mauling his bed of Gold Heart, we were off on a whirlwind tour of the garden vigorously debating the merits of first one plant and then another. All in all, it was a very good day. I left with a trunk full of perennials and a heart full of joy. My friend truly has a “gold heart.”
Gold Heart is just one of many Bleeding Heart varieties, some with yellow foliage, others with green foliage. They are all winners in my opinion. However, I especially love varieties with bright yellow foliage that boldly stands out in the shade. Many dark woodland gardens benefit greatly from the strategic placement of plants with yellow, gold and silver foliage.
Gold Heart’s tiny heart-shaped pink flowers are gorgeous against a backdrop of yellow foliage. Luxuriant, another old Bleeding Heart variety, also is a favorite of mine. It has finely cut blue-green foliage and forms a tidy mound covered in rich pink flowers.
The love of gardening, once sown, never dies!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
