Barry Fugatt: Love of gardening never dies

I’m fond of a quote by the revered Victorian lady and British horticulturist Gertrude Jekyll (1843-1932). “The love of gardening,” she once wrote, “is a seed once sown that never dies.” Jekyll is best remembered for popularizing billowing herbaceous (perennial) borders, a design style much beloved to this day.

Gardening is highly therapeutic, which may explain why the love of gardening never dies. I can hardly overstate the number of testimonials I’ve heard over the years regarding the healing power of gardens and gardening. Man, according to the Book of Genesis, was made for the garden and the garden was made for man. “And God created a garden Eastward in Eden,” it says, “and God placed man in the garden and told him to tend it.”

By my reckoning that makes gardening the world’s oldest profession. Be very careful, however, where and when you quote that scripture.

Years ago, I was asked to speak to a large group of garden club ladies. And while conversing with the group’s president before being introduced, I casually mentioned that gardening is the oldest and most time- honored activity on Earth. Big mistake!