Barry Fugatt: Linnaeus Garden reopens with safety changes

Trumpet Honeysuckle, however, is an entirely different cat. This modest size beauty rarely exceeds 8 to 12 feet in length—a perfect size for a home trellis or fence — and it produces lots of scarlet to orange, trumpet shaped flowers that attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

Yellow Cestrum

I’ve fallen head-over-heels for this perennial beauty! A friend gave me a rooted cutting six years ago and I can truthfully say it has become a star in the Linnaeus Garden. It has yet to be attacked by insects or disease organisms and it has proven to have superior drought tolerance. Best of all it produces loads of golden yellow flowers that remind me of Lilac, only much easier to grow. It blooms non-stop mid-summer through mid-fall and it attracts lots of hummingbirds. It also makes a fine container plant for sunny a deck or patio. Height and spread is 4 to 6 feet.

Tiger Eye Sumac