Barry Fugatt: Learning the hard way about peonies

A young horticulturist, fresh out of college and still wet behind the ears, was invited to speak to a large and prestigious ladies garden club in Dallas. He was thrilled, of course, and told everyone he knew about the great honor that had been extended to him.

He was seized with panic, however, as the event grew closer. He had never spoken to an audience numbering more than a dozen in his entire life. Greatly concerned, he called his old horticulture professor from college and asked for advice regarding a worthy topic, something sure to impress the group.

“You’ll do just fine,” the professor assured him. “Just pick a subject that’s fresh and new.”

“Like what?” the exasperated the young horticulturist asked. The professor paused for a moment and then suggested: “Well, instead of offering the ladies a planting list of great plants — every speaker does that — why don’t you provide them with a list of plants one should never plant in a hot Dallas climate. If they heed your advice,” he assured the ex-student, “your lecture will save them lots of money and disappointment.”