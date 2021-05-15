Barry Fugatt: Japanese maples reign supreme as botanical eye candy

As a lifelong plant geek, I see some beauty in virtually every plant. Heck, even poison ivy foliage is gorgeous in the fall. And good luck convincing my grandkids that a fluffy white dandelion puff ball isn’t super cool, especially when it releases tiny parachute-like seeds (pappus) that gracefully sail on the wings of a summer breeze. One man’s weed, so the saying goes, is another man’s cherished flower.
There is, however, a short list of plants that have unequaled ability to impact garden beauty and I would place Japanese maples at the top of that list. Spring, summer and fall, Japanese maples reign supreme as botanical eye-candy.
I received a text the other day from an old friend asking if I would accompany him on a field trip to a neighboring town. “What kind of field trip?” I asked. “A Japanese maple field trip,” he replied. “Say no more,” I responded. “Count me in.”
I assumed that we were going to see a home garden with a couple of gorgeous Japanese maple specimens. And had that been the case, the trip would have been fully worthwhile. But that was not the case. What we encountered was an astonishing collection of over 230 Japanese maple specimens! Sizes ranged from tiny dwarfs to small, elegant tree forms.
Bryan Rule, the owner of the garden, proved to be one of the kindest and most knowledgeable Japanese maple experts I’ve ever met. He generously shared several hours of his time touring us through the most amazing collection of Japanese maples I’ve ever encountered. Foliage colors were jaw-dropping: deep red, orange, yellow and many shades of green. And frankly, I was green with envy. There also were outstanding specimens with dreamy and complex variegated foliage patterns. I left Bryan’s garden with a renewed commitment to add more Japanese maples to my garden.
As impressive as the collection was, I think I was equally impressed with Bryan’s uncanny ability to instantly recall the tongue-twisting Japanese names of each cultivar (variety). He also shared a wealth of cultural tips regarding each specimen’s ability to cope with Oklahoma heat, drought, soil conditions and light requirements, critical information if one is to grow Japanese maples successfully.
For instance, Bryan offered the following advice regarding:
Best spring foliage color
- Acer palmatum, variety Orange Dream
- Acer palmatum, variety Hana matoi
- Acer shirasawanum variety Moonrise
Best fall foliage color
- Acer palmatum, variety Osakazuki
- Acer pseudosieboldianum, variety North Wind
- Acer palmatum, variety Shigure bato
Most heat tolerant
- Acer palmatum, variety Seiryu
- Acer pseudosieboldianum, variety First Flame
- Acer palmatum, variety Twombly’s Red Sentinel
Lack of space prevents me from sharing all of Bryan’s suggestions for selecting and growing Japanese maples in Oklahoma. Good news! Garden World readers may obtain the complete list by contacting Bryan by email: theoklahomamaplegarden@gmail.com
While I always encourage gardeners to first shop locally, most area garden centers stock only a limited number of varieties of any given species, including Japanese maples. If, therefore, you are interested in some of the more exotic species and cultivars, you may need to do some online shopping. Bryan has had success ordering Japanese maples from the following online sources:
Japanese maples truly are the crème de la crème of garden plants!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist. He may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net