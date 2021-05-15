Barry Fugatt: Japanese maples reign supreme as botanical eye candy

As a lifelong plant geek, I see some beauty in virtually every plant. Heck, even poison ivy foliage is gorgeous in the fall. And good luck convincing my grandkids that a fluffy white dandelion puff ball isn’t super cool, especially when it releases tiny parachute-like seeds (pappus) that gracefully sail on the wings of a summer breeze. One man’s weed, so the saying goes, is another man’s cherished flower.

There is, however, a short list of plants that have unequaled ability to impact garden beauty and I would place Japanese maples at the top of that list. Spring, summer and fall, Japanese maples reign supreme as botanical eye-candy.

I received a text the other day from an old friend asking if I would accompany him on a field trip to a neighboring town. “What kind of field trip?” I asked. “A Japanese maple field trip,” he replied. “Say no more,” I responded. “Count me in.”

I assumed that we were going to see a home garden with a couple of gorgeous Japanese maple specimens. And had that been the case, the trip would have been fully worthwhile. But that was not the case. What we encountered was an astonishing collection of over 230 Japanese maple specimens! Sizes ranged from tiny dwarfs to small, elegant tree forms.