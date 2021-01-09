Barry Fugatt: It's not too early to order seeds for your dream tomato garden

Tomatoes have a long and interesting history. Botanical archives reference the Spanish conquistador Cortez who, around 1520, took tomato seeds back to Spain. The novel New World fruit quickly spread across southern Europe. Eventually, it made its way back to America with early colonists to the American East Coast. It took a considerable amount of time, however, before the tomato gained significant popularity in the American colonies. Its slow embrace was mainly due to the writings of botanists who linked the tomato with the poisonous Solanaceae, Nightshade, family.

A particularly humorous account regarding tomato as a food item occurred in Salem, New Jersey, in 1820. An adventurous colonel by the name of Robert Johnson distributed tomato seed to local farmers and encouraged them to grow fruits as large as possible. At the time, tomatoes were still largely grown for ornamental purposes. That changed, however, when Johnson announced that he would eat an entire basket full of tomatoes at the local courthouse.