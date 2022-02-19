Barry Fugatt: In praise of the humble potato

Another interesting historical footnote tells of Marie Antoinette, Queen of France, who was so fascinated with potato blossoms that she sprinkled the tiny flowers in her hair. And her husband, King Louis XVI, placed one in the buttonhole of his royal jacket. Some history buffs speculate that the royals were attempting to stir up interest in potatoes as a much-needed food source. I prefer to think that the royals simply found the little cream-colored flowers charming.

Perhaps you’re wondering if I was shooting straight with the woman in the audience who asked if I had a favorite plant. I’m reminded of something my big-time gardening dad once said when asked to name his favorite plant. With a smile he replied: “My favorite plant… why, it’s the plant I’m tending at the time.” I feel the same way. But I’m especially fond of growing potatoes. There is something divinely fascinating about placing a broken piece of potato in the dark ground and three months later lifting scores of new spuds into the light.