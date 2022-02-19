Barry Fugatt: In praise of the humble potato

Following a lecture in which I discussed gorgeous ornamental plants (azaleas, dogwoods, hydrangeas, etc.), an audience member asked, “Mr. Fugatt, what is your favorite plant to grow?” Without hesitation, I replied, “potatoes.”
The woman seemed shocked. “No,” she said. “I’m serious.” “Me too,” I replied. I tried my best to explain my answer, but I’m not sure she believed me. And that’s too bad. The lowly potato has a fascinating history, and it’s a joy to grow.
Inca Indians in Peru were the first to cultivate potatoes around 5000 B.C. Opinions vary regarding who first brought the starchy veggie to Europe. It’s a safe bet, however, that spuds hitched a ride on great Spanish galleons traveling to-and-from the New World in the early 1500s. It’s interesting that one historical footnote tells of Sir Walter Raleigh, who, in 1589, introduced spuds to Ireland. It’s also reported that soon thereafter, upwards of 40,000 acres of potatoes were being grown near Cork, Ireland.
Sadly, Irish peasants may have grown too dependent on potatoes. In 1845, a terrible blighting fungus (Phytophthora) rapidly spread across the Emerald Isle, killing most of the potato crops for the next seven years. The “Great Hunger,” as it was called, caused many thousands of desperate Irish people to migrate to America.
Another interesting historical footnote tells of Marie Antoinette, Queen of France, who was so fascinated with potato blossoms that she sprinkled the tiny flowers in her hair. And her husband, King Louis XVI, placed one in the buttonhole of his royal jacket. Some history buffs speculate that the royals were attempting to stir up interest in potatoes as a much-needed food source. I prefer to think that the royals simply found the little cream-colored flowers charming.
Perhaps you’re wondering if I was shooting straight with the woman in the audience who asked if I had a favorite plant. I’m reminded of something my big-time gardening dad once said when asked to name his favorite plant. With a smile he replied: “My favorite plant… why, it’s the plant I’m tending at the time.” I feel the same way. But I’m especially fond of growing potatoes. There is something divinely fascinating about placing a broken piece of potato in the dark ground and three months later lifting scores of new spuds into the light.
Mid-February to mid-March is ideal potato-planting time. Plant in a sunny, well-drained location rich with organic matter. Start by digging a 5- to 7-inch-deep trench lightly sprinkled with a slow-release fertilizer such as Osmocote 14-14-14. Cut each potato into two to four pieces each with two to four eyes (buds) on each piece. Place the pieces, cut side down, roughly 15 inches apart in the trench and cover with soil. And be patient. New stems typically break ground in two to three weeks.
As the spuds reach a foot in height, begin the process known as “hilling” by hoeing about 6 inches of loose soil around the young plants. Many tubers will form in the soil hoed up around the plants. Spring-planted potatoes are typically ready to harvest in June.
Here is another easy way to grow potatoes. Cut seed potatoes as previously described and place them (two to three pieces) into a 15-inch diameter pot filled with potting soil. A dozen or more spuds will form beneath the soil. With grandkids’ help, I never tire of pulling big, plump potatoes from a container. It may be my imagination, but the flavor of home-grown potatoes seems so much better than those purchased at a supermarket.
A great many potato varieties grow exceptionally well in Oklahoma. Favorites of mine include Yukon Gold, Kennebec, All Blue and Red Cloud.
Even if you’re not a veggie gardener, I challenge you to experiment with a few potatoes in your garden or on your patio. Who knows, the next time someone asks you to name your favorite plant, you just might say potato.
Barry Fugatt is an ornamental horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
