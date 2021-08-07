Barry Fugatt: Hardy hibiscus a gorgeous summer favorite

Azalea and dogwood blossoms in April, roses in May, our gardens faithfully bless us with moments to celebrate regardless of the season. But what, you may be wondering, is worth celebrating during the steamy dog days of summer.
For me, it’s a select group of herbaceous perennials, non-woody plants that die-to-the-ground in the winter and gloriously spring back to life in late spring. That said, one perennial especially grabs my attention during mid-summer heat: Hardy hibiscus (Hibiscus moscheutos). Like Sleeping Beauty, this amazing, and underutilized, perennial takes its sweet time waking up in the spring. But by the time peak summer heat arrives, it’s producing magnificent dinner-plate size flowers that visually own the garden.
Huge tropical hibiscus flowers turn heads and are the talk of the neighborhood from mid-July through early fall. While their tissue-thin flowers live only a day or two, they are quickly and continuously replaced by newcomers. This morning, I was greeted by over a half-dozen giant new flowers on a single plant. And I fully expect this explosive “wow, look at me” greeting to continue for several more weeks.
Despite their tropical look, hardy hibiscus is cold-hardy throughout Oklahoma. They also are long lived. The beauties in my perennial garden were planted eight years ago, and they show no signs of letting up. They also are among the easiest of perennials to grow.
For best results, plant then in a location that receives at least five to six hours of direct sunlight a day and water them several times each week during peak summer heat. And resist the urge to over-fertilize this perennial. Despite their massive blooms and lush summer growth, they are relatively light feeders. I spread a 2-inch-thick layer of compost beneath plants in April that more than meets their nutritional needs for the entire growing season.
Hardy hibiscus come in an impressive range of flower colors: white, pink, orange, red and variegated combinations. Plant sizes also vary greatly, from 3 feet tall and wide to well over 6 feet in height. I’ve been especially impressed of late by the amazing work of plant breeders who have hybridized and effectively dwarfed this species into compact 3-to-4-foot-tall beauties that fit perfectly into virtually any garden.
Also, if you’re looking for something new and exciting to go in that favorite patio container, consider hardy hibiscus. The huge flowers look amazing when featured in a large architectural pot on a sunny deck or patio.
The following are several favorites my mine. There are a great many more selections, however.
Dark Mystery
What a charmer! Its dark cabernet foliage provides a stunning backdrop for delicate pink flowers and a bold cherry red eye. Eight-to-9-inch diameter flowers are impossible to ignore in a garden or patio container.
Summerific Perfect Storm
This naturally compact selection works magic in large containers. Seven-to-8-inch white flowers with a deep red center eye contrast perfectly against a backdrop of purple-black foliage.
Summerific Berry Awesome
Huge 8-inch ruffled reddish-lavender flowers are produced in abundance on this 3-to4-foot-tall hibiscus. The deep lavender flowers look insanely gorgeous when displayed in a white decorative pot.
I encourage readers to introduce several hardy hibiscus into their gardens. Be advised, however, that this perennial is a lot like potato chips: You can’t stop with just one.
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist. He may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net