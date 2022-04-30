Barry Fugatt: Hardy, gorgeous annuals for your garden

To maintain sanity in this troubled world, I follow the advice of Oliver Wendell Homes: “Take a music bath once or twice a week,” he once remarked, “and you will find that it is for the soul what a water bath is for the body.”

Trouble is that I’m slightly less musical than your average brick. I can’t sing or play a lick. But I can soak, almost daily, in the soothing sounds of big-band music legends Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

Actually, I’m good with just about any music genre other than opera. I don’t mean to offend. I simply don’t understand it. Opera, someone once remarked, is when a guy gets stabbed in the back, and, instead of dying, he sings.

While I will never know the joy of leading a big-band orchestra, I take great pride in leading a band of a different sort — cool botanical cats that can flat jam in the summer sunshine.

My son and daughter-in-law recently purchased a new home with a meager landscape. They wanted flowers, lots and lots of flowers. Naturally, they turned to dear old dad for free garden advice. I was only too happy to take them by the hand to a local garden center where I introduced them to the following floral stars in the nursery trade: lantanas, Supertunias, sun coleus, SunPatiens and Profusion Zinnias.

LantanaLet’s face it, Oklahoma’s summer weather is hard on flowering annuals. Miss a weekly watering in July, and many annuals quickly fry in the heat. Not so with lantanas. They thrive during long hot summer days. I would go so far as to say that new, dwarf trailing lantanas deserve their lofty perch as the toughest of all bedding annuals. And they come in many colors and sizes.

Supertunias These super colorful annuals are almost as tough and colorful as lantanas. I particularly enjoy Supertunia (Vista Jazzberry). This new variety produces wave after wave of magenta purple flowers spring through fall. This new breeding line is simply superior to petunias from past generations.

Sun coleus What a breeding breakthrough! Coleus has long been the go-to bedding plant for shade areas of the garden. However, the new sun coleus varieties thrive in full sun or part shade. The tiny flowers are not much to look at, but the foliage colors are absolutely amazing! Plant in full sun or part shade.

SunPatiens Like coleus, past generations of impatiens were happy growing only in the shade. That’s no longer the case, however. The new hybrid SunPatiens thrive in full direct sunlight. And boy, do they thrive! Massive flower production, in a rainbow of colors, lasts May through October. I can’t imagine gardening without lots of hybrid SunPatiens. Flower colors range from white to deepest orange and red.

Profusion Zinnias Call me old-fashioned, but I love zinnias. Their popularity stretches back for well over a century. But they too have been much improved by talented breeders in recent years. New Profusion Zinnias are deservedly attracting a whole new army of admirers. This new hybrid line of zinnias may or may not be as tough as other annuals on my preferred list. But they are every bit as gorgeous. I would argue that zinnias are the quintessential Oklahoma cut flower. And what good is growing flowers if one can’t bring bouquets of fresh flowers indoors from time to time? Best grown in full sun.

Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend