Barry Fugatt: Great fall shrubs to withstand summer heat, drought

There were lots of empty parking spaces when I recently visited a large garden center. Apparently, rather than plant-shopping, gardeners’ immediate task is disposing of dead, drought-stricken shrubs in their landscapes.

However, when rain and cooler weather return, many of us will be in the market for quality shrubs able to withstand future heat and droughts. Here is my list of tough and beautiful shrubs that have stood the test of time in my garden.

Aronia

Nero and Viking, black fruiting aronia varieties, are among my all-time favorite fall berry producing shrubs. Their berries are edible and high in antioxidants. Be advised, however, that the glossy, bluish-black berries are very tart. One can hardly add enough sugar to the juice of these berries to make it palatable. Red chokeberry, a red fruiting aronia, produces tons of tiny lipstick-red berries. The berries are generally considered inedible, except to hungry birds. Occasionally, I spot jars of Nero and Viking aronia juice on the shelves of local supermarkets. I would compare the taste to unsweetened cranberry juice. Black and red fruiting aronia grow to a height and spread of 6 to 8 feet. Both species are treasured deciduous shrubs in my garden. I particularly enjoy bright red aronia foliage in late fall.

American beautyberry