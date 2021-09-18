Barry Fugatt: Great fall shrubs to withstand summer heat, drought

There were lots of empty parking spaces when I recently visited a large garden center. Apparently, rather than plant-shopping, gardeners’ immediate task is disposing of dead, drought-stricken shrubs in their landscapes.
However, when rain and cooler weather return, many of us will be in the market for quality shrubs able to withstand future heat and droughts. Here is my list of tough and beautiful shrubs that have stood the test of time in my garden.
Aronia
Nero and Viking, black fruiting aronia varieties, are among my all-time favorite fall berry producing shrubs. Their berries are edible and high in antioxidants. Be advised, however, that the glossy, bluish-black berries are very tart. One can hardly add enough sugar to the juice of these berries to make it palatable. Red chokeberry, a red fruiting aronia, produces tons of tiny lipstick-red berries. The berries are generally considered inedible, except to hungry birds. Occasionally, I spot jars of Nero and Viking aronia juice on the shelves of local supermarkets. I would compare the taste to unsweetened cranberry juice. Black and red fruiting aronia grow to a height and spread of 6 to 8 feet. Both species are treasured deciduous shrubs in my garden. I particularly enjoy bright red aronia foliage in late fall.
American beautyberry
Hybrid American beautyberries are absolutely ravishing in late summer gardens. Gracefully arching branches covered with glossy deep purple berries take your breath away. Pearl Glam, an All-American Selection variety, is a delightful shrub. I’ve grown it for the past five years, and it has never failed to deliver great beauty. The shiny, intensely dark purple color of the berries is virtually unique among landscape shrubs. Other hybrid American beautyberry varieties have been released in recent years. I prune this shrub heavily, almost back to the ground, in early spring. Heavy pruning is not absolutely necessary for the plant’s survival, but a good whacking in the spring promotes thicker branching and a heavier berry set. Great shrub! Height and spread 4 to 6 feet.
Deciduous holly
Fall gardens need lots of berry-producing shrubs to look its best, and few shrubs or trees equal the berry production of our native deciduous holly (Ilex deciduous). It’s a beautiful species year-round, but it absolutely shines during late winter. Its slender grey branches gracefully arch under the weight of countless tiny red berries. Look for the old standby, Warren’s Red, at local garden centers. It’s a female variety that reliably produces huge amounts of berries every year.
Carolina buckthorn
Many years ago, on a scenic fall hike through the Arkansas Ozarks, I collected a handful of glistening bluish-black berries from a large shrub overhanging the trail. I later discovered that the mystery shrub was Carolina Buckthorn, aka Indian Cherry, Rhamnus caroliniana. The following spring, I planted the berries, many of which quickly sprouted and grew into handsome berry-producing shrubs. I’ve loved this species ever since. Native songbirds may love it even more. They strip berry laden branches bare by Thanksgiving each year. Unfortunately, I rarely see Carolina Buckthorn at local garden centers. However, it is available from online sources and at spring plant sales conducted by local native plant societies.
Barry Fugatt is an ornamental horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net