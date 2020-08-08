The tropics is home to a great many plant species with flamboyantly colorful flowers and foliage. This may raise an eyebrow or two, but perhaps it’s time we temperate climate gardeners toss our conservative English cottage thinking to the wind — the tropical wind — and add a touch of the jungle to our gardens.
I’m not suggesting that we attempt to re-create the tropics in Tulsa gardens. That’s impossible, of course, except in a greenhouse. But we can create tremendous visual impact in our gardens by including a few exotic tropical plants.
It’s not a new idea. During Victorian times, wealthy English and French gardeners created lavish outdoor tropical plant displays during the spring and summer. In late fall, they moved the cold-sensitive tropical species into greenhouses and atrium “sunrooms” for the winter. We can do the same thing and produce amazing results in our gardens.
Several years ago, Linnaeus Teaching Garden volunteers sprinkled super colorful container-grown tropical species around the garden in Woodward Park. We were pleasantly surprised by the rave reviews the plants generated. A large, colorful Croton in a decorative container placed next to a water feature drew the most oohs and aahs. One simply could not walk past that area of the garden without stopping to admire the outlandishly colorful plant.
Croton (Codiaeum variegatum “Gold Star”) is among the most lush and lovely of tropical plants. It thrives in our summer heat and appears equally happy when grown in sunny or shady garden locations. Water management is the only challenge to growing Croton in a container. Remember, crotons are native to the wet and steamy tropics, and they will need regular watering during hot and dry summer weather. Other than that, Crotons are among the easiest of plants to grow. The specimen shown with this column has flourished in the same large container for the past six years.
Variegated Shell Ginger (Alpinia zerumbet “Variegata”) is another outlandishly colorful tropical plant that can instantly light up a garden. The large footlong green-and-yellow-striped foliage of this East Asian native is simply gorgeous. I could go on at length describing its uniquely beautiful foliage, but a quick Google search will produce photos that make the point far better than my words. It’s truly a much-underutilized tropical plant for containers. A few Variegated Shell Gingers placed pool side or on a patio have instant impact.
Bougainvillea, a woody vine with gorgeous masses of cascading flowers, is another tropical plant worth considering. Container-grown specimens will need some vertical support. And for a real “hey look at me” garden impact, try the extra colorful Ensete red-leaf banana or the eyebrow-raising Musa Blood Banana. Both produce large striped red foliage that is impossible to ignore.
Try one or more of these exotic plants in your garden. But remember, tropical plants will need to be brought into a protected location during the coldest winter months. I have several large container-grown tropical plants in my garden that I drag into my garage on cold days and back outdoors when the weather is above 50 degrees. And, of course, large tropical plants look great when over-wintered as house plants.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.com