Barry Fugatt: Get passionate about one of nature's most beautiful flowers

I’m often asked to express my opinion regarding the most beautiful flower in the world. It’s an impossible request, of course. Heck, I’ve been known to get all teary-eyed over a bright yellow dandelion blossom. Imagine how stirred my emotions become while gazing at a fully formed rose or a magnificent Bird-of-Paradise flower.

If, however, I was forced to come up with a short list of the world’s most beautiful flowers, I’m certain Passion Flower (Passiflora incarnata) would be on the list. Gardeners have, since the founding of this country, been passionate about Passion Flowers, a native flowering vine found throughout the southern United States and Mexico. This “Queen” of native vining species also goes by the common name Maypop, a name derived from the popping sound made when one steps on its oval fruit.