Barry Fugatt: Garden is a bug-eat-bug world

My grandson then made a request I could never accept. “Pick it up, pappa,” he demanded. Chills immediately ran up and down my spine. There was zero chance that I would touch, much less pick up, the scary looking creature. I have, since childhood, been squeamish around mantises and their dinning habits. I was not about to add my hand to the menu. That said, I was hesitant to appear as a complete wimp, which I am, when it comes to handling a praying mantis. Therefore, I did what any “brave” red-blooded American grandpa would do. I distracted the boy by excitedly pointing to butterflies flittering about over a bed of Salvia.

The garden truly is a bug-eat-bug world. And if we gardeners play our cards right, we can put the good bugs — praying mantises, ladybugs, and lacewings — to work on our behalf. There are two classes of beneficial insects: predators and parasites. Predators like ladybugs and mantises have voracious appetites. A hungry ladybug can easily eat scores of plant-destroying aphids in a single setting. Parasitic insects, on the other hand, lay their eggs on host prey. The eggs hatch and tiny larvae burrow into the bodies of their prey. Gruesome, but highly effective.