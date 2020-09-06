Barry Fugatt: Find strength and beauty in the Bald Cypress

I grew up on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a few miles west of hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles. It’s a picturesque area laced with meandering bayous densely shaded by one of nature’s towering botanical gems: Bald Cypress. While no tree is immune to wind damage, I’m betting that when a survey is done of tree species that best held up against Hurricane Laura’s devastating winds, Bald Cypress (Taxodium distichum) will be at the top of that list. This magnificent species, capable of living hundreds of years and growing to a height of more than 100 feet, is as beautiful as it is tough. Its beauty and toughness make it a great choice for Tulsa-area landscapes.
Bald Cypress is unique in so many ways. For starters, it’s a deciduous conifer, which may, upon first hearing, sound like an oxymoron. All conifers are evergreens, or so people think. But not Bald Cypress. Its lovely fern-like foliage turns rich chocolate brown before being shed in late fall. And in my opinion, its leafless winter form is almost as attractive as its green summer form, thanks to its very symmetrical and pyramidal branch structure.
Bald Cypress surprises in other ways. While it’s famously known for gracing the muddy banks of Southern lakes and bayous, it’s also equally at home growing on dry upland sites. Few tree species worldwide are capable of such a feat. Its adaptability also expands to its growing range. Being a quintessentially Southern tree species (along with Live Oak and Magnolia), one might logically think that Bald Cypress would fare poorly north of the Mason-Dixon Line. Not so, however. It has proven to be hardy as far north as Minnesota.
Gardeners often express concern about cypress knees, woody root projections that may grow 2 to 3 feet above ground. Knees, however, tend to be an issue only when Bald Cypress is grown in a watery environment or in poorly drained, low-oxygen soils.
I love everything about Bald Cypress, including its beautiful wood. In the Deep South, it’s often referred to as “wood eternal,” due to its remarkable strength and density. Cypress wood is highly prized for cabinetry, furniture making and wall panels. In my early teens, I made a rustic-looking table lamp, the base of which was made from a large, beautifully gnarled cypress knee, and set it next to my bed. It was the type of furniture one either loves or hates. Unfortunately, my mom hated it and paid (bribed) my older brother to sneak it out of my room and hide it. Its location remains a secret to this day. Mom replaced my “work of art” with a modern, scrawny-looking goose neck lamp, which I hated.
Modern plant breeders have developed numerous Bald Cypress varieties over the years. Two of my favorites are Peve Minaret, a dwarf variety only growing 10 to 12 feet tall and 3 feet wide; and Shawnee Brave, a narrowly pyramidal variety growing 30 to 40 feet tall and 15 to 20 feet wide. They work especially well on modest-sized urban lots.
And if you’re wondering why this wonderful tree came to be known as “Bald” Cypress, I’m sorry to say, I have no idea.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org
